What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ ‘Zombies 3,’ ‘The Janes’
With the meta-musical comedy’s third season set to air this summer, Disney+ has already ordered a fourth season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Season 3 premieres on July 27 and is set at Camp Shallow Lake, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers have a summer of romance and a taste of the great outdoors. The third season will feature original “HSM” star Corbin Bleu as himself.
Get a First Look at ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3:
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Starz is developing a romantic drama from executive producers Ava DuVernay, Lauren Ridloff, and Joshua Jackson. Ridloff and Jackson will star in the show after having appeared opposite each other in the 2018 Broadway production of “Children of a Lesser God.” Kat Candler, who has previously worked with DuVernay on “Queen Sugar,” will write the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner.
- Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television are in production on slasher-comedy “Totally Killer” starring Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park. Jamie’s (Shipka) mother (Bowen) is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer — a masked maniac who slaughtered teenage girls in the 1980s. Jamie travels back to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Holt) to stop him.
-
“Zombies 3” is coming to Disney+ on July 15. The musical franchise introduces a new group of space aliens to the diverse student body of zombies, cheerleaders, werewolves, and humans at Seabrook High. RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) joins the cast as the voice of “The Mothership,” a UFO that brings the aliens to earth. “Zombies 3” stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as seniors who live in a town that safely houses monsters and humans.
-
The Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne animated series “The Hospital” has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video. The pair will also produce and star as aliens, surgeons, and best pals as they confront various weird time loops and deep-space diseases.
-
HBO Max will stream “The Janes” beginning on June 9. The documentary follows the women in the pre-Roe v. Wade era who defied the state legislature that banned abortions. Viewers will get first-hand accounts from the women at the center of the group, many speaking on the record for the first time.