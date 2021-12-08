What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘A Discovery of Witches’

Amazon’s Prime Video has finally set the premiere date for the long-awaited fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Feb. 18, 2022. It kicks off with two episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season drops in two installments every Friday. Per the streamer: “It’s 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

“A Discovery of Witches” third and final season will stream on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ Jan. 8, 2022. Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from 1590 to the present day and combat what they left behind. “A Discovery of Witches” third season is based on the ‘The Book of Life’ novel from Deborah Harkness’ bestselling “All Souls” trilogy.

“Fear the Walking Dead” was renewed for an eighth season on AMC. All previous episodes will be available one week early on AMC+, beginning on April 10. A boon for fans, Kim Dickens, who played Madison Clark in the first four seasons, will be a series regular in the upcoming eighth season. She returns in the second half of season seven on April 17.

discovery+ signed a development deal for new original series from Group Nine Media. Group Nine’s first discovery+ slate includes “The Swim,” “Action Planet, about celebrities eco-efforts, and “Action Planet: Meeting the Climate Change,” a feature-length special on the climate crisis featuring an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Other shows include “My Pack Life” from The Dodo and “The Messy History of American Foods” from Thrillist.

HBO Max’s limited series “Station Eleven,” opens with three episodes on Dec. 16, followed by two episodes weekly. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world and chronicles the tale of survivors of a terrible flu try to rebuild their lives. Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto and Matilda Lawler star with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler in recurring roles.

“Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story,” arrives on Netflix on Dec. 10. The three episodes have a new title as it contains accounts of Doc Antle’s shady history, uncovered during the “Tiger King 2” shooting. The follow-up debuted Nov. 17. Witnesses share stories of his abuse and intimidation.

“Kissing Christmas Goodbye” debuts on Acorn on Dec. 20. PI Agatha Raisin (Ashley Jensen, “Catastrophe”) is hired to protect a nasty resident of Lower Tapor Manor. When the odious woman is found dead a week before the holiday, Agatha investigates her with everyone in the village — including her own children.

Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu. The creative focus will be focusing on communities ignored by pop culture. The filmmaker will also write and direct the “Shang-Chi” sequel.

The comedy event “Death to 2021” is also on Netflix on Dec. 27. The special tells the story of a Covid-plagued 2021 in documentary style, mixing archival footage and fictitious characters played by Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed and more.