 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Acorn TV History discovery+ Peacock Apple TV+ Freevee

What’s Coming to Streaming, Including Michael J. Fox Doc, Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’

Fern Siegel

This week, Apple TV+ announced the service will premiere a nonfiction film about Michael J. Fox, directed by Davis Guggenheim. Per the streamer, the film will incorporate “documentary, archival and scripted elements,” unraveling Fox’s story “in his own words.” It will trace the veteran actor’s “improbable” rise to Hollywood stardom in the 1980s blockbuster era, as well as explore Fox’s adolescence on a Canadian army base. It will also discuss the star’s life dealing with Parkinson’s disease.

Upcoming shows and deals:

  • Peacock ordered a new comedy called “Bupkis,” starring Pete Davidson. The series will present a fictionalized account of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s real life. According to the streamer, “the series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

  • After Jackie” will premiere on June 18 on The History Channel. It has been 75 years since Jackie Robinson’s historic first game with Major League Baseball’s Brooklyn Dodgers. Before that, the sport had been segregated for more than 50 years. “After Jackie” will tell “the often overlooked story of the second wave of talented Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson,” according to network. Those players include Bill White, Curt Flood, Bob Gibson, and more, all who continued the fight for racial equality.

  • Emilia Fox stars in the three-episode mystery drama “Signora Volpe” on Acorn TV, which debuts May 2. High-ranking British spy Sylvia Fox arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice. But then the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, Sylvia decides to solve the murder and save Alice from disaster.

  • Alien Endgame,” a new discovery+ two-hour documentary, begins streaming May 20. Former members of the U.S. military discuss the government’s cover-up of their terrifying close encounters.

  • Toonz Entertainment has signed a nonexclusive multi-title deal with Peacock covering 230 hours of animated programs in English and Spanish. Shows will be streamed by Peacock in the U.S., including in U.S. Hispanic territories. Children’s titles such as “Darwin + Newts” and “Zoonicorn” are part of the deal.

  • AccuWeatherNow launched on Amazon’s Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service. Amazon Freevee viewers will now have to access AccuWeather’s forecasts as well as 24/7, continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related news impacting our changing world, and long-and short-form documentaries.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.