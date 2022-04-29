What’s Coming to Streaming, Including Michael J. Fox Doc, Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’
This week, Apple TV+ announced the service will premiere a nonfiction film about Michael J. Fox, directed by Davis Guggenheim. Per the streamer, the film will incorporate “documentary, archival and scripted elements,” unraveling Fox’s story “in his own words.” It will trace the veteran actor’s “improbable” rise to Hollywood stardom in the 1980s blockbuster era, as well as explore Fox’s adolescence on a Canadian army base. It will also discuss the star’s life dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Peacock ordered a new comedy called “Bupkis,” starring Pete Davidson. The series will present a fictionalized account of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s real life. According to the streamer, “the series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”
“After Jackie” will premiere on June 18 on The History Channel. It has been 75 years since Jackie Robinson’s historic first game with Major League Baseball’s Brooklyn Dodgers. Before that, the sport had been segregated for more than 50 years. “After Jackie” will tell “the often overlooked story of the second wave of talented Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson,” according to network. Those players include Bill White, Curt Flood, Bob Gibson, and more, all who continued the fight for racial equality.
Emilia Fox stars in the three-episode mystery drama “Signora Volpe” on Acorn TV, which debuts May 2. High-ranking British spy Sylvia Fox arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice. But then the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, Sylvia decides to solve the murder and save Alice from disaster.
- “Alien Endgame,” a new discovery+ two-hour documentary, begins streaming May 20. Former members of the U.S. military discuss the government’s cover-up of their terrifying close encounters.
Toonz Entertainment has signed a nonexclusive multi-title deal with Peacock covering 230 hours of animated programs in English and Spanish. Shows will be streamed by Peacock in the U.S., including in U.S. Hispanic territories. Children’s titles such as “Darwin + Newts” and “Zoonicorn” are part of the deal.
AccuWeatherNow launched on Amazon’s Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service. Amazon Freevee viewers will now have to access AccuWeather’s forecasts as well as 24/7, continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related news impacting our changing world, and long-and short-form documentaries.