What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘Weekend Family’
On Wednesday, Disney+ released the long-awaited teaser trailer for upcoming Star Wars series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which launches on the streamer on May 25. The story begins 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” when Kenobi’s best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, morphs into the evil Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles from Star Wars Episodes I, II, and III.
Upcoming show and deals:
- Netflix renewed “Vikings: Valhalla” for a second and third season of eight episodes each. Season 2 will drop next year. The first season, which debuted on Feb. 25, chronicles “the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson,” per a Netflix logline. It is set 100 years after Michael Hirst’s “Vikings.”
“Weekend Family,” the eight-episode French original series from Disney+ follows a blended family. Every weekend, Fred has custody of his three daughters from three different mothers. Now, Fred wants his girlfriend to move in. The only problem is that she has no experience with parenting, making the weekends a little bit more frantic.
Apple TV+ has announced upcoming original films. This summer, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” about a young man working the local bar mitzvah circuit and his relationship with a young mother, arrives. “Cha Cha” won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. Also upcoming in June is “Luck,” an animated show about the unluckiest girl in the world,” with a cast of celebrity voices including Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, and two-time Tony-nominee Eva Noblezada. The fall brings “Raymond & Ray,” a film about two brothers (Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who reunite at their father’s funeral.
British police drama “Before We Die,” stars Lesley Sharp (“Scott & Bailey”) as a police detective hunting down her colleague’s murderer. The six-episode series, premiering March 20 on PBS, takes the detective into a nasty world of drug smuggling, informants, and the twisted road to justice.
On March 18, The Roku Channel will launch “The Newsreader,” a six-part Australian series set in the 1980s during the age of broadcast news. The story concerns the relationship between a young quirky reporter who longs to become a newsreader (anchor) and is paired for the next three months with the network’s rigid female star.
Bloomberg TV is debuting two shows, “Bloomberg Triple Take” and “Bloomberg Crypto.” “Bloomberg ETF IQ” will also return, reporting the latest news in the global traded funds space.
*link: https://thestreamable.com/tv-everywhere-apps/nat-geo-tv-app text: Nat Geo) has announced a new documentary about the shipwreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, slated for this fall. Lost since 1915, the Endurance was discovered in Antarctica by a team of scientists, archeologists, and filmmakers, who documented the discovery in real time. National Geographic is producing in partnership with SVOD content platform History Hit, among others. It will debut on Nat Geo and Disney+.