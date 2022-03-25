What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Bad Sisters’

The finale of the upcoming season of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix will be a feature-length episode set during WWII. With an 81-minute running time, the expectation is that it will be a prelude to a feature film. The final season will stream on June 10. Director Anthony Byrne said that the season would “challenge audiences’ expectations and take you on a far deeper experience than you’re expecting to go.”

Peaky Blinders September 12, 2013 A gangster family epic set in 1919 Birmingham, England and centered on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby, who means to move up in the world.

Upcoming shows and deals:

Sharon Horgan is bringing the 10-episode comedy “Bad Sisters” to Apple TV+. Joining Horgan in the cast will be Eve Hewson (“The Knick,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”) and Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”). The series follows the Garvey sisters after the death of their parents.

Legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels has officially joined the previously announced Kirk Herbstreit on the Amazon Prime Video team that will be calling NFL “Thursday Night Football” beginning this season. The historic 11-year agreement kicks off Sept. 15. Michaels recently completed his record 36th campaign as the play-by-play announcer of the NFL in prime time. Herbstreit has served as the lead college football analyst for ESPN since 1996.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment signed a multi-year content deal with BBC Studio to license more than 2,500 hours of content. The shows will stream on Crackle Plus ad-supported streaming services including Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In April, Crackle Plus streaming services will be adding “Ripper Street,” starring Matthew MacFadyen of Succession and “A Life in Ten Pictures” in June.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will produce and star in the animated “I, Chihuahua” for Netflix. The show is billed as an underdog tale of Chacho, a masked Luchador Chihuahua, who embarks on a funny adventure around the world to fight for his family.

The Bill Gates-backed Likewise TV start-up has launched a free personalized entertainment hub that consolidates a user’s streaming services in one place. It provides one entry point to streaming content without going from app to app and is available across all devices.

Actress and comedian Margaret Cho has joined the cast of Disney+ original movie “Prom Pact.” Cho has been cast as Ms. Chen, a sarcastic high school counselor with a great sense of humor and quick wit who helps main character Mandy with her attempts to get into Harvard. The high school romantic comedy is slated for a spring 2023 release.

STIRR, the free, ad-supported OTT streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group will launch STIRR Spring Break, a pop-up channel available from March 28-April 15. It will feature a mix of movies and TV shows, from shark tales to comedies, beach body workouts to travel docs.

Pinecone & Pony, an adaptation of best-selling author Kate Beaton’s book “The Princess and the Pony,” hits Apple TV+ on April 8. The animated comedy follows a young girl named Pinecone and her best friend Pony as they discover there is more than one way to be a warrior.

Get ready for the new season of “Peaky Blinders” coming to Netflix this summer: