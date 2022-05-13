What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Resident Evil,’ American Girl Doll, ‘The Afterparty’

“Resident Evil is headed to Netflix in the form of a new, eight-episode series that will begin streaming on July 14. The new adaptation, set in an apocalyptic London in 2036, will come complete with the nasty Umbrella Corporation, the spread of the T-Virus, and lots of zombies.

The series will star Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska as the younger and older versions of his daughter Jade, along with Siena Agudong, Turlough Convery, Connor Gosatti, Ahad Raza Mir, Paola Nuñez, Adeline Rudolph, and more.

Check Out the Trailer for Netflix’s “Resident Evil”:

Peacock announced a straight-to-series order of an untitled project from director and executive producer Jason Woliner. In the style of his work on “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the series mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre tale. He is also currently set to direct “Guru Nation,” a new series for Paramount+.

This week, HBO Max announced new additions to its live-action kids’ slate, including two American Girl specials based on Mattel’s doll and book brand. The first special, “American Girl: Corinne Tan,” centers on the brand’s 2022 Girl of the Year, a 13-year-old skier who copes with her parents’ divorce and new blended family. It debuts in December on Cartoon Network, then on HBO Max the next day. The second American Girl special will debut in 2023.

Ken Jeong has joined Apple TV’s “The Afterparty,” starring (Tiffany Haddish) a wise-cracking detective who has to solve a murder. The cast of the second season includes Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu. Season 1 stars Zoë Chao and Sam Richardson will return as well.

“SouthPark The Streaming Wars” is coming to Paramount+ on June 1. In the latest in the straight-to-streaming spinoff of the long-running animated comedy, a conflict threatens the small Colorado town’s existence, while Cartman does battle with his mother.

