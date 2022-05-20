 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Rise,’ ‘Barry,’ ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS’

Fern Siegel

Disney+’sRise,” streaming on June 24, is based on the real-life story of the remarkable trio of Nigerian-Greek brothers who become NBA champions: Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Los Angeles Lakers. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens, Greece, the brothers Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada), play basketball with a local youth team, where an agent spots them.

Known as the Greek Freak, Giannis has become one of the NBA’s biggest stars, and his family’s story is an inspirational one.

Check out the trailer for “Rise”:

Upcoming shows and deals:

  • The HBO dark comedy “Barry” has been renewed for a fourth season with production will begin in June. After three years off due to COVID, the Emmy-winning show’s third season is currently airing on the premium cabler and HBO Max. Bill Hader, who is also the star and co-creator, will direct all eight episodes next season.
  • AMC+’s comedy-drama “This is Going to Hurt” will debut on the streamer on June 2. It stars Ben Whishaw and is based on Adam Kay’s bestselling memoir of the same name. It’s a no-holds-barred look at life on an OB-GYN ward.
  • The anime “Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS” will premiere in the U.S. in June on Disney XD and Hulu. The iconic anime franchise centers on suspense, mystery, and adventure.

  • The season eight premiere of “Endeavour” will debut on June 19 on PBS. The prequel to the hit series “Morse,” “Endeavor” posits the detective as a young man who joins the force after serving in WWII and follows his career in the ensuing decades. An opera-loving Oxford-educated officer, Endeavor is an anomaly to the force, a loner who is always the smartest guy in the room.

  • George Carlin’s American Dream,” a two-part doc directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, will debut on HBO on back-to-back nights. Part 1 debuts May 20 at 8 p.m. ET with part two airs on May 21 at the same time. Both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max. The doc chronicles the work of the maverick comedian and tracks Carlin’s rise to fame and reveals intimate details of his personal life.

  • Anime streaming service Crunchyroll acquired Makoto Shinkai’s show “Suzume no Tojimari” for all territories outside of Asia, starting in early 2023. The series centers on a 17-year-old girl named Suzume who must stop destructive elements in Japan. Crunchyroll is the sole distributor in North America and partners with Sony Pictures Entertainment for Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, Mideast, and parts of the European.

  • The natural history series “Dynasties II” debuts on May 21 on BBC America and AMC+. The six-part series features surprising stories from the animal kingdom, as well as special looks at the puma, elephant, cheetah, hyena, meerkat and macaque.
