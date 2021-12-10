What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘South Park’ Special and ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’

Paramount+’s second “South Park” special, titled “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid,” streams Dec. 16. The adult Stan, Kyle and Cartman travel back in time to try and prevent the Covid pandemic and Kenny’s death. Some 14 original movies based on the show have been ordered at the streamer, part of a six-year deal signed by “South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” earned a second season renewal from HBO Max. The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott. The comedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

Apple Studios will produce “Bad Blood,” a film about Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of the blood-testing startup that made her a billionaire before fraud claims ended her run. Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings”) will produce and star as Holmes, while Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”) will write, direct and produce for Apple TV+.

“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are taking flight for the second season of “Men in Kilts.” Starz greenlit a second season of their travel-buddy series, officially titled “Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham.” The duo heads to New Zealand this round for a six-episode season.

BBC Select Studios launched on The Roku Channel's premium subscriptions in the U.S. The Roku Channel said it reached an estimated 70 million people in the U.S. in the first quarter. Upcoming shows include “The Palace and The Press” and “David Bowie: Finding Fame.”

Emmy-nominated Craig Zobel (“Mare of Easttown”) has extended his deal with HBO. He directed all seven episodes of the hit series. The show stars Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce and Jean Smart.

Former ”Daily Show“ correspondent Hasan Minhaj will star in, co-write and produce a comedy called “For the Culture” for Amazon Prime Video. The film takes place in Bollywood’s world of college dance competitions. It hopes to bridge the gap between Western audiences and those who grew up on Bollywood films.

“Help,” which won the Rose d’Or Award for Best Drama, premieres January 31 on Acorn TV. In the film, a young care worker, Sarah (Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”), forms an unlikely bond with nursing home resident, Tony (Stephen Graham, “The North Water”), living with young onset dementia. But when the pandemic hits, their relationship is tested under terrible circumstances.

Netflix ordered five new series from the U.K. The lineup includes a new adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel “One Day,” a sci-fi from Blue Story director Rapman, a series from Abi Morgan (“The Iron Lady”), and two series by Sister, the production company behind “Chernobyl.”