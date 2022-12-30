What’s Coming to Tubi in January 2023, Including ‘Good Wife’s Guide To Murder,’ ‘In a Lonely Place’

A Tubi original, “Good Wife’s Guide To Murder,” debuts on the free streaming service on Jan 6. Kate is a prime suspect in her husband’s murder — and to clear her name, she has to find the real killer. In another streamer original, “Immortal City Records,” coming Jan. 27, an aspiring singer accepts a dream job at a record company, but soon gets drawn into the label’s dark secrets.

Humphrey Bogart fans can enjoy the 1950 film noir thriller “In A Lonely Place,” co-starring Gloria Grahame. Bogart plays a hard-drinking Hollywood writer who gets romantically involved with his neighbor (Grahame). But when he is accused of murdering a woman he met once, she’s torn between trying to clear his name and fearing the charges may be true.

Watch the trailer for “In A Lonely Place”:

Coming Jan. 1 unless noted:

Originals Good Wife’s Guide to Murder - 1/6

TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Biggest Lies - 1/18

The Assistant - 1/20

Branded & Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM - 1/25

Immortal City Records - 1/27 TV Series “Fantasy Island”

“Secrets and Lies”

“Southland”

“The Bernie Mac Show”

Action

“Black and Blue”

“Braven”

“Collateral Damage”

“Heat”

“King Arthur”

“Need for Speed”

“Running Scared” “Shoot ‘Em Up”

“Spawn”

“Spy Game”

“Stealth”

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“The Specialist”

“Tango & Cash”

Art House “A Dangerous Method”

“Drive”

“Easy Rider”

“In a Lonely Place”

“Once Upon a Time in America”

“Punch Drunk Love”

“The King of Comedy”

“The Shack” Black Cinema “All About the Benjamins”

“Crooklyn”

“Dear White People” (2014)

“Deliver Us From Eva”

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman”

“Idlewild”

“John Q”

“Obsessed” (2009)

“Peeples”

“Stomp the Yard: Homecoming”

“You Got Served”

Comedy “Blazing Saddles”

“Boys on the Side”

“Cabin Boy”

“Empire Records”

“Epic Movie”

“Guarding Tess”

“Instructions Not Included”

“Little Nicky”

“Maverick”

“Police Academy”

“Rough Night”

“The Big Wedding”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

“The Whole Nine Yards” Documentary “2040”

“Citizenfour”

“Sample This”

“The Look of Silence”

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” Drama “A Time to Kill”

“A Walk to Remember”

“L.A. Confidential”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Roman J. Israel Esq.”

“Scarface” (1983)

“The Hurricane”

“The Thin Red Line”

Horror “Final Destination” (Franchise)

“Hannibal”

“House of Wax” (2005)

“Let Me In” (2010)

“The Crazies”

“The Monster”

“The Silence of the Lambs”

“Tremors” (Franchise) Kids & Family “Annie” (2014)

“Astro Boy”

“Earth to Echo”

“Fly Me to the Moon”

“He-Man & She-Re: A Christmas Special”

“Looney Tunes: Back in Action”

“Playmobil: The Movie”

“Secondhand Lions” Sci-Fi & Fantasy “A Breath Away”

“Attack the Block”

“Babylon A.D.”

“Battlefield Earth”

“Between Worlds”

“Contact”

“Escape from New York”

“Self/Less”

“Source Code”

“Spawn”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Legend of Hercules” - 1/15

“Underworld Awakening”

“Underworld: Evolution”