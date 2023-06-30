What’s Coming to Tubi in July 2023, ‘Five Star Murder,’ ‘The Mummy’ Franchise, ‘Big Trouble in Little China’

Tubi is offering lots of originals for July, including the thriller “Five Star Murder” on July 28. A concierge and a guest investigate a hotel murder while a storm traps nasty hidden-treasure hunters inside.

Also coming to the streamer, a podcaster investigates his sister’s death in “Deep Web: Murdershow” on July 8. The murder leads him to a site where the highest bidder determines how a victim is killed.

“The Mummy” franchise is available July 1. In the first installment, an adventurer in 1926 Egypt travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with a librarian and her older brother. Excited by their discoveries, they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest who was mummified alive. Now, the all-powerful Imhotep must be destroyed before his wrath destroys everything in his path. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz co-star in the action-packed thriller.

Finally, the cult classic “Big Trouble in Little China” stars Kurt Russell as a macho truck driver with a snarky personality who does battle with supernatural Chinese warriors trying to live forever.

“Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut)” is Steven Spielberg’s look at a group of people trying to contact alien intelligence. Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) is willing to give up his life to prove UFOs exist.

Coming July 1, unless otherwise noted:

Action “Blade”

“Enter the Dragon”

“Escape Plan 2: Hades”

“Escape Plan: The Extractors”

“Escape Plan”

“Hitman”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic World”

“Max Payne”

“Speed 2: Cruise Control”

“Speed”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”

“The Mummy” (1999)

“The Rundown”

“Wanted” Art House “A Scanner Darkly”

“Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams”

“Dazed And Confused”

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“Sicario”

“Skate Kitchen”

“The Color Of Money”

“The Hurricane” Black Cinema “All Eyez On Me”

“Amen”

“Baby Boy”

“Baby Boy” “Class Act”

“First Sunday”

“Guess Who”

“The Great Debaters”

“White Men Can’t Jump”

“You Got Served: Beat The World”

“You Got Served”

Comedy “Adventures In Babysitting (1987)”

“Bad Company (2002)”

“Big Trouble In Little China”

“Clerks II”

“Click (2006)”

“Guess Who”

“Hudson Hawk”

“My Super Ex-Girlfriend”

“Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps”

“Stripes”

“The Hot Chick”

“The Nutty Professor”

“What Happens In Vegas” Documentary “Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With The Godmother” - 7/12

“Cunningham” - 7/23

“Divide And Conquer: The Story Of Roger Ailes” -7/21

“Good Ol’ Freda” - 7/28

“Square Grouper” - 7/7

“The Brink”

“The Last Race” - 7/21

“The Panama Papers”

“Welcome To Chechnya” Drama “21 (2008)”

“Big Fish”

“Casino”

“Chain Reaction”

“Cocktail”

“Eat Pray Love”

“Goodfellas”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”

Horror “1408”

“Blade”

“Carrie (2013)” -7/3

“Hostel Part II”

“Hostel”

“Insidious: Chapter 3”

“Maggie” Kids & Family “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

“The Longshots”

“Big”

“Kit Kittredge: An American Girl”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Nut Job”

“Dennis The Menace”

“Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird” Romance “Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)”

“Coyote Ugly”

“It Happened One Night”

“Killers”

“Love And Basketball”

“Romancing The Stone”

“Two Can Play That Game” Sci-Fi & Fantasy “Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut)”

“Highlander”

“Little Joe”

“Stealth”

“The Darkest Minds”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Manhattan Project”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bone”

Thriller “Black Widow”

“Carlito’s Way”

“Dead Ringers”

“Dirty Harry”

“Fallen”

“Seven”

“Street Kings”

“The Perfect Guy” Western “3:10 to Yuma”

“Cowboy”

“Open Range”

“Red River”

“Renegade”

“Silverado”

“The Last Manhunt”

“The Longest Drive”

“The Magnificent Seven (1960)”

“Wild Wild West”