What’s Coming to Tubi in June 2021, Including ‘Corpse Bride’ and ‘All The King’s Men’

Tubi is streaming the tragic beauty of Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated “Corpse Bride,” set in a Victorian-era village in England. It features a scared bridegroom and a spooky netherworld of life after death. Johnny Depp voices Victor, while Helena Bonham Carter is Emily, the corpse bride.

Also this month is a remake of the classic film “All The King’s Men,” based on Robert Warren’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film focuses on the real-life rise to power of a ruthless Southern governor, based on Louisiana Gov. Huey Long, who ruled the state between 1928 and 1932 and hoped to challenge FDR for the presidency. Sean Penn, Kate Winslet and Jude Law star.

What’s Coming To Tubi in June 2021:

June 1

Action

Anna (1987)

Air Force One (1997)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Gamer (2009)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Snitch (2013)

Superfly (2018) - starting 5/26

The Hunter’s Prayer (2017)

War (2007)

Anime

Blood+ (2000)

Dr. Slump (1981)

Black Cinema

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Let’s Do It Again (1975)

Preacher’s Kid (2010)

South Central (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Comedy

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Guess Who (2005)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

Drama

All the King’s Men (2006)

American Hustle (2013)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Brick (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

JFK (1991)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Rain Man (1988)

Rent (2005)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Striptease (1996)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Troy (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Horror

American Psycho 2 (2002)

FollowFriday (2016)

Ghost Ship (2002)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Isle of the Dead (2016)

Silent Hill (2006)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Kids & Family

Annie (2014)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Paddington (2014) - starting 6/16

Rock Dog (2016)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

I Still See You (2018) - starting 6/11

Kin (2018)

Knock Knock (2015)

Layer Cake (2004)

Sleepers (1996)

Poseidon (2005)

Predestination (2014)

Stargate (1994)

Unthinkable (2010)

Virus (1999)

Wind River (2017)

Tubi en Español

American Heist (2014)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Killers (2010)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

