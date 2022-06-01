What’s Coming to Tubi in June 2022, Including ‘Ace Ventura,’ ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘Psycho’

Jim Carrey goes full-on crazy in the two Ace Ventura comedies and both “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” are coming to free streaming service Tubi in June. Carrey’s physical comedy, coupled with his sharp delivery, makes for a wacky and entertaining combo. In the iconic original film, pet detective Ace is hired to find Snowflake, the Miami Dolphin’s dolphin mascot, leading to hilarious hijinks.

Watch the trailer for “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”:

Also coming to Tubi in June are Guy Ritchie’s steampunk takes on the iconic Victorian detective “Sherlock Holmes” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law star as the famed Baker Street duo, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, respectively.

Tubi will also welcome a handful of classics this month including “Psycho,” “Malcolm X,” “Beetlejuice,” “Office Space,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “The Notebook,” and more.

Coming to Tubi in June:

June 1 (unless noted)

Action

“A Good Day to Die Hard”

“Clash of the Titans” (2010)

“Gone in 60 Seconds”

“Hidalgo”

“Miss Bala”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”

“Speed”

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

“Terminator Salvation”

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

Black Cinema

“Above the Rim”

“Antwone Fisher”

“Daughters of the Dust” - starting 6/15

“Drumline”

“Fallen”

“He Got Game”

“Malcolm X”

“Roots: The Next Generations”

“This Christmas”

“Training Day”

“White Chicks”

Comedy

“A Low Down Dirty Shame”

“About Time”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“Bedazzled” (2000)

“Beetlejuice”

“Elf”

“I Spy”

“Little Nicky”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Office Space”

“The Night Before”

“White Men Can’t Jump”

“Yes Man”

Drama

“Apollo 13”

“Gifted”

“Soul Surfer”

Horror

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”

“Brightburn” - starting 6/5

“The Conjuring”

Kids & Family

“Astro Boy”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“Jumanji”

“My Girl”

“My Girl 2”

“Pixels”

“Problem Child”

“Problem Child 3”

“Surf’s Up”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

Romance

“About Time”

“Angel Eyes”

“Brown Sugar”

“Dance With Me”

“Four Christmases”

“Going the Distance”

“Hitch”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“The Notebook”

“Pretty Woman”

“The Perfect Holiday”

“The Wedding Date”

“True Romance”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“3022” - starting 6/18

“Chloe”

“Drive” (2011)

“Executive Decision”

“Independence Day”

“Judgement Day”

“No Escape”

“Now You See Me”

“Now You See Me 2”

“Psycho” (1960)

“Rememory”

“Run All Night”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Rich Man’s Wife”

“Traffik”

TV Series