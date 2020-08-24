What’s Coming to Tubi in September 2020, Including ‘Monuments Men’ and ‘Scream’

September brings some moving films to Tubi, including “The Monuments Men,” the true story of WWII soldiers who tried to rescue priceless artworks from the Nazis, starring George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Matt Damon. Halle Berry’s Oscar-winning turn in “Monster’s Ball” is here. And for horror fans, Tubi is streaming three of the four “Scream” slasher movies. Among the franchise’s stars is Courtney Cox, best known for her role in “Friends.”

Coming to Tubi in September 2020

Sept. 1

Adaptation (2002)

All the King’s Men (2006)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bewitched (2005)

Biutiful (2010)

D.E.B.S (2004)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Finding Forrester (2000)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Her (2013)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Layer Cake (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

No Escape (2015)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Stronger (2017)

The Choice (2016)

The Experiment (2010)

The Impossible (2012)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Uninvited (2009)

Under Suspicion (2000)

Whiplash (2014)

