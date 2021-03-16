What’s New on Disney Plus in April 2021, Including “Big Shot”
In April 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the finale of “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” on April 19th.
The show stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.
But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in April 2021.
April will see Disney+ debut Big Shot (April 16), which sees a temperamental college basketball coach (John Stamos) gets fired from his job, he must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.
The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding Oklahoma!, Baby’s Day Out — you’ll also be able to stream Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I, Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II, Star Wars: Ewoks (S1), and Star Wars: Ewoks (S2).
Coming to Disney+ in April 2021
April 2
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
- Higglytown Heroes (S1)
- Higglytown Heroes (S2)
- The Island at the Top of the World
- Third Man on the Mountain
- The Last Ice
- Made in a Day (S1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- The Big Year
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Caravan of Courage
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I
- Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 102”
- Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Episode 103”
April 9
- Disney Future-Worm!
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
- Man of the House
- Mark Twain and Me
- Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
- Cesar Millan: The Real Story
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 103”
- Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Episode 104”
April 16
- Treasure Buddies
- White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
- National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
- Primal Survivor (S5)
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- RIO
- Big Shot - “Premiere”
- Earth Moods - “Premiere”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 104”
- Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Episode 105”
April 23
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)
- Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
- Being the Queen
- Baby’s Day Out
- Big Shot - “Episode 102”
- Earth Moods - “Premiere”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 105”
- Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Season Finale”
April 30
- Adventures in Wonderland
- Disney Ducktales (S3)
- Disney Junior Mira
- Oklahoma!
- Big Shot - “Episode 103”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 106”
- Marvel Studios: Assembled - “The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier