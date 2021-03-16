What’s New on Disney Plus in April 2021, Including “Big Shot”

In April 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the finale of “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” on April 19th.

The show stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in April 2021.

April will see Disney+ debut Big Shot (April 16), which sees a temperamental college basketball coach (John Stamos) gets fired from his job, he must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding Oklahoma!, Baby’s Day Out — you’ll also be able to stream Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I, Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II, Star Wars: Ewoks (S1), and Star Wars: Ewoks (S2).

Coming to Disney+ in April 2021

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 102”

Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Episode 103”

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 103”

Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Episode 104”

April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot - “Premiere”

Earth Moods - “Premiere”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 104”

Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Episode 105”

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

Big Shot - “Episode 102”

Earth Moods - “Premiere”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - “Episode 105”

Falcon and the Winter Solider - “Season Finale”

April 30