What’s New on Disney Plus in May 2021, Including Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Cruella
In May 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the premiere of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” on May 4th. The first episode will premiere on Star Wars Day (“May the 4th Be With You”), with a second episode on Friday, May 7th.
The show follows the elite and experimental Clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.
But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in May 2021.
May will see Disney+ debut of the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (May 14th), along with Cruella, the theatrical release starring Emma Stone, which will debut on Disney+ Premier Access, the same day as theaters.
The service will also continue to bring new episodes of Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks Game Changers, along with drops of new sets of Insider Pixar and Launchpad.
Coming to Disney+ in May 2021
May 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Series Premiere
May 7
- Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)
- Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)
- Everyone’s Hero
- Flicka 2
- Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
- Big Shot - Episode 104
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 107
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 102
May 14
- Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)
- Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)
- Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- Life Below Zero (S15)
- Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 2 Premiere
- Big Shot - Episode 105
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 108
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 103
May 21
- Disney Big City Greens (S2)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
- Fury Files (Interstitials)
- Ice Road Rescue (S5)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)
- Inside Pixar: Unpacked - Batch Premiere
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 202
- Big Shot - Episode 106
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 109
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 104
May 28
- Bluey Shorts (S2)
- Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 - Episodes 1-8)
- Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)
- Wicked Tuna (S10 - Episode 1-7)
- Cruella - Premier Access
- Launchpad - live action shorts
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 203
- Big Shot - Episode 107
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 110
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 105