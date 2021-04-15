What’s New on Disney Plus in May 2021, Including Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Cruella

In May 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the premiere of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” on May 4th. The first episode will premiere on Star Wars Day (“May the 4th Be With You”), with a second episode on Friday, May 7th.

The show follows the elite and experimental Clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in May 2021.

May will see Disney+ debut of the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (May 14th), along with Cruella, the theatrical release starring Emma Stone, which will debut on Disney+ Premier Access, the same day as theaters.

The service will also continue to bring new episodes of Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks Game Changers, along with drops of new sets of Insider Pixar and Launchpad.

Coming to Disney+ in May 2021

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Series Premiere

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot - Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 102

May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 2 Premiere

Big Shot - Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 103

May 21

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked - Batch Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 202

Big Shot - Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 104

May 28