What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

“Stranger Things” is returning for two more seasons. The beloved sci-fi Netflix series will end after its fifth season. The creators announced that season fourwill be split in two. The first half arrives May 27 and the second half on July 1. The official announcement suggests there may be spinoffs or sequels after the conclusion of the series proper.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been given a fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video. The fourth season kicks off today. The streamer’s most awarded series — 20 Emmys — follows the exploits of a nice Jewish girl from the Upper West Side (Rachel Brosnahan) in the late 1950s-early 1960s. Her transformation into a stand-up comic, and her family’s reaction, is priceless. Alex Borstein and Tony Shaloub, who also won Emmys for their roles as her agent and father, respectively, co-star.

Bill Hader returns to HBO for the third season of “Barry,” premiering April 24. Hader plays a contract killer who moves to Los Angeles and decides to become an actor. But escaping his old life of violence isn’t as easy as he had hoped.

A new season of Acorn’s “Murdoch Mysteries” begins Feb. 28 with 24 new episodes. Set in early 20th-century, the series revolves around a handsome, methodical Canadian detective (Yannick Bisson) who investigates often-bizarre murders and utilizes the new science of forensics to help solve Toronto’s murders.

The live-action-CG animated “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” debuts May 20 on Disney+. After a 30-year break, Chip and Dale are living among cartoons and humans in Los Angeles, their TV series long canceled. Chip (voiced by John Mulaney “Saturday Night Live”) is an insurance salesman. Dale (voiced by Andy Sandberg “Brooklyn 99”), has had CGI surgery and works the convention circuit. But when a former castmate mysteriously disappears, the pair don their Rescue Rangers personas to save their friend’s life.

Paramount+’s new slate of original kids and family programming includes an expansion of the “SpongeBob” universe. Three brand-new movies, based on the show’s original characters, are coming exclusively to the service. The first is slated for 2023. A live-action “Dora the Explorer” series is also in the works. In addition, a SEAL Team movie is being produced for Paramount+ in the U.S.

Cinedigm and Exeest, a global film and television marketplace company, have launched Matchpoint Debut, a new distribution and sales platform for independent filmmakers and content creators. All filmmakers, from small independents to established distributors, will have the ability to participate and monetize their work.

“How I Met Your Father” has been picked up by Hulu for a 20-episode second season. The cast is led by Hilary Duff as Sophie, who with the help of Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) as the older, future Sophie, tells her son the story of how she met his father. “How I Met Your Father” is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

“Peacemaker” is greenlit for a second season on HBO Max. James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) will write and direct all episodes. He did the same for most of season one. The series is a continuation of the John Cena character from the DC film “The Suicide Squad.”