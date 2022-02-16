What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Gilded Age’

“Bridgerton’s” season two, the hit Regency Era romance on Netflix, promises to be steamy. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is on the hunt for a suitable wife, though the tagline notes: “Love never plays by the rules.” The drama, which returns March 25, heats up when Anthony courts one sister but spars with another, drawing them closer.

HBO’s “The Gilded Age” has been renewed for a second season. The nine-episode first season debuted on Jan. 24. The story begins in 1882, when Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves to New York City after the death of her father to live with her old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). The series details the clashes between old and new money and the social climbing that inevitably ensues.

“1883” has been renewed at Paramount+ for a second season. It’s the prequel to “Yellowstone.” The Dutton family saga is getting another spinoff with “1932,” set during Prohibition and the Great Depression.

The animated “Turning Red” launches on Disney+ March 11. Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old is torn between being a dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. When she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) voices Mei’s protective mother, Ming. Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas wrote three songs for the film’s fictional band.

The debut season of “Shorsey” will stream on Hulu this spring, a spinoff of the Canadian series “Letterkenny.” The six-episode, half-hour hockey comedy sees the foul-mouthed, mother-loving Shoresy join a senior hockey team on a quest to never lose again. Jared Keeso stars in the title role. A teaser trailer debuted at the Super Bowl.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” will launch new weekly episodes on Apple TV+, starting March 3. Upcoming episodes will address the stock market, climate change, how to achieve racial equality and mainstream media vs. sensationalism.

Peacock is upping its kids’ content with the pickup of DreamWorks Animation “MegaMind’s Guide to Defending Your City” and “Abominable and the Invisible City” series, follow-ups to the animated films. Pre-school series include “Dino Pops,” “Team Mekbots Animal Rescue,” “Babble Pop” and “Press Start!”

Andrew Rannells (“Black Monday”) joins the cast of Hulu’s “Immigrant” (working title), about the founder of Chippendales. The series is about Steve Banerjee, who began the male review Chippendales. Rannells plays a rich kid investor in the strip club and the love interest of the review’s producer-choreographer.

“Serving the Hamptons” premieres on Discovery+ on April 7. Five hour-long episodes take viewers into an exclusive Southampton’s restaurant, 75 Main, while highlighting the drama of the young, sexy staff who cater to an elite clientele of celebrities, politicians and the uber-rich. While the restaurant frowns on in-staff dating, the show illustrates that rules were made to be broken.