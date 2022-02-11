What’s Streaming, Including ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ and ‘Superfudge’

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” earned a second season renewal from Disney+. A remake of “Doogie Howser,” Kameāloha is a 16-year-old mixed-race doctor who has to balance her medical career with life as a teenager. Set in Hawaii, Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the prodigy, with Kathleen Rose Perkins and star Jason Scott Lee as her parents.

Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

The Russo Brothers are adapting Judy Blume’s “Superfudge” book into a Disney+ movie. First released in 1980, “Superfudge” centers on The Hatcher family, especially 12-year-old Peter, who has a great life in Manhattan, except for the chaos created by his 3-year-old brother Fudge (short for Farley.) When Fudge runs away, everyone embarks on an adventure in the Big Apple.

The Australian comedy series “Aftertaste,” starring Erik Thompson and Rachel Griffiths, premieres Feb. 14 on Acorn. Thompson plays Easton West, an internationally renowned but angry celebrity chef who has an epic public failure and regroup in his hometown, where he reconnects with his alcoholic father. His goal is to rebuild his career, which may only be possible with the help of his talented pastry chef niece (Natalie Abbott). Griffiths, a local vineyard owner, isn’t afraid to call out the temperamental West.

“Futurama” is coming to Hulu, the second revival of the Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) animated comedy. The streamer ordered a 20-episode revival. It made its debut on Fox from 1993-2003 and then had a three-season run on Comedy Central. Groening is returning alongside co-creator David X. Cohen. Most of the original voice cast, including Billy West and Katey Segal, are back, too.

“10 Truths About Love” stars Camilla Belle (“Dollface”) in an original Tubi movie, now streaming. Belle plays Carina Franklin, a thriving romance columnist who thinks she’s got life and love figured out — until her longtime boyfriend breaks up with her. At the same time, Carina’s editor hires a new writer, Liam (David Lafontaine “Molly’s Game”), to give the column a male perspective. The predicable sparks fly.

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” the satire about mega churches that premiered at Sundance and stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown was acquired by Focus Features, Peacock and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Adamma Ebo wrote and directed the film with his producer and twin sister Adanne Ebo. Focus Features plans to release the film theatrically, but “Honk” will also debut the same day-and-date on Peacock.

”Apples Never Fall,” was picked up by Peacock, a limited series based on Liane Moriarty’s (“Big Little Lies”) novel. The series centers on the Delaneys, married 50 years with four grown children. Their lives look enviable — but when their mother disappears, her kids are forced to confront problematic family history.