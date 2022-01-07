What’s Streaming, Including ‘Indivisible: Healing Hate’ and ‘True Story With Ed and Randall’
The six-part documentary “Indivisible: Healing Hate” on Paramount+. examines the rise of the Far Right and its responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The series, which just debuted, opened on the year-old anniversary of the insurrection. Mandy Patinkin narrates the series, produced by XG Productions and Viacom CBS. It includes interviews with law enforcement, victims of the attacks, and accused and convicted extremists. The doc asks: In a nation founded on liberty and equality, how could such a violent and destructive event have occurred?
Upcoming shows and deals:
“True Story With Ed and Randall” premieres January 20 on Peacock. Ed Helms and Randall Park co-host the upcoming six-part series, where they sit down with guests to hear true-life remarkable stories with surprise twists. The show includes reenactments, with guest stars such as Terry Crews, Paul Scheer, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle and Maz Jobrani.
AMC Networks is acquiring Sentai Holdings, a producer and distributor of anime content. The streaming service HIDIVE is also part of the deal, beefing up AMC’s streaming roster, which includes Acorn and Shudder. Sentai distributes and curates one of the anime industry’s most diverse libraries, with its content available on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Amazon Prime.
Cinedigm will acquire Digital Media Rights, a specialty streaming, advertising and content distribution company. DMR distributes feature films and television series, with a library of more than 7,500 titles. It also operates 10 channels focused on enthusiast audiences, such as Retro Crush, Asian Crush and Midnight Pulp, which cover anime and Asian entertainment. DMR also curates social video channels for its various brands. The deal is expected to up Cinedigm’s library to more than 46,000 hours of film and television content, with an estimated 40+ million monthly viewers.
A “Beavis and Butt-Head” feature film reboot comes to Paramount+ this year. Mike Judge, creator of the 1990s animated series, said the two lead characters are now in an advanced age bracket. The first movie was released in 1996: “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.” Judge tweeted there is no date yet for the second, as Beavis and Butt-Head “need some time to get back in shape.” When it screens, the film will kick-start a new two-season series with the duo on Comedy Central.
HBO has booked Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) as its first guest for season two. “The White Lotus” is a social satire; season one was set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second season will feature a new cast and location. Imperioli plays a man traveling with his father and 20-something son.