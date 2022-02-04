What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Yellowstone’

The eight-part fourth and final season of “Killing Eve” debuts Feb. 27 on BBC America and AMC+. Streamer subscribers can view episodes one week in advance of linear viewers, with the exception of the series finale, which will air concurrently. Eve (Sandra Oh) is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle (Jodie Comer) attempts to prove she’s not a “monster.”

Paramount Network has renewed “Yellowstone” for a fifth season. The series will still stream on Peacock. Guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regulars. “Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. The Duttons cope with changing alliances and unsolved murders, while the ranch is in constant conflict with the town, Indian reservation and national park along its borders.

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross will develop a new comedy with Paramount+. The docu-style comedy series, called “Guru Nation,” will star Odenkirk and Cross as rival cult gurus who manipulate the minds of their deluded followers. Odenkirk and Cross are co-creators on the project, with Jason Woliner (“Borat 2”) directing. Also, “The Game” has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+. The streamer says the show “offers a modern-day examination of black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more…”

Haystack News, an ad-based video on demand (AVOD) platform just launched a special streaming channel covering Black History Month, which will run throughout February. Also, the streamer has a special channel for the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, running Feb 4-22. Haystack News will offer a curated channel with Olympic news, following the athletes before, during and after the games.

Apple TV+ has slated a second season of “Foundation,” starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the series chronicles the stories of four individuals transcending space and time as they overcome crises that will determine the fate of humanity. Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir and Sandra Yi Sencindiver are joining the second season. “Foundation: The Official Podcast,” a companion podcast to the drama series, is produced by Pineapple Street Studios.

The HBO doc “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” brings the world of the anti-slavery activist to life. Inspired by David Blight’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bio, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” the show features actors Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker and Jeffrey Wright recalling various moments in 19th century America. The show debuts Feb. 23 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

Some 12 new Marvel Studio series, along with two returning series, are coming to Disney+ in the coming months, beginning March 30 with “Moon Knight.” Also upcoming are “Secret Invasion” and “Ms. Marvel,” a 16-year-old Pakistani American aspiring artist and gamer from Jersey City who suddenly gets super powers of her own, just like her heroes.

Showtime Documentary Films have acquired worldwide rights to “Nothing Compares,” the documentary about Sinéad O’Connor that premiered at the virtual 2022 Sundance Film Festival.