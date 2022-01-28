What’s Streaming, Including New Plex Channels and ‘We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’

“WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, debuts on Apple TV+ on March 18. It is based on the hit podcast and inspired by actual events. The love story at the center of the movie is the couple behind the startup. The company grew from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, its value dropped $40 billion in less than a year.

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” the latest animated adventure in the “Ice Age” franchise, debuts on Disney+ today. In the latest entry, thrill-seeking possums Crash and Eddie find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed adventurer weasel Buck Wild. The “Ice Age” collection (five films and two TV specials) is also available on the streamer.

Cinedigm’s soccer-focused Real Madrid TV has launched on Pluto TV, a free streaming platform. The Real Madrid team has won the coveted Champions League 13 times. Real Madrid TV, which launched last year, shows two to three matches per week during the season, as well as its UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments.

Skydance Media is partnering with Apple TV on a multiyear, first-look film deal to develop, produce and distribute live-action films globally. There are several films in the works — including “Ghosted,” with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, from “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly. Skydance produces various franchises, including “Mission: Impossible,” “Transformers” and “Star Trek.”

PBS Digital Studios announced the three member stations selected as Regional Digital Centers of Innovation. Over the next two years, Houston Public Media (KUHT), Rocky Mountain PBS (RMPBS) and PBS North Carolina (PBS NC) will develop original digital series in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. Together, the centers will oversee the production of up to 15 new digital projects over the next two years. PBS Digital Studios produces original, digital programming for YouTube and Facebook.

Crackle entered into a multi-year agreement with APX Content Ventures and Publicis Media. “Inside The Black Box” is the first co-produced programs under the agreement and premieres exclusively on Crackle in February. The 10-episode series is hosted by Joe Morton (“Scandal”) and celebrity acting coach-casting director Tracey Moore. Publicis Media is a division of Publicis Groupe, the third-largest communications holding company in the world. “Inside the Black Box” is sponsored by The General Insurance. The Crackle Plus streaming services are distributed on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV and Apple TV.

Plex is adding 10 new live TV channels, such as Museum TV FAST on the visual arts, 24NEWS devoted to Israel and the Middle East, Swerve Sports, which carries sports documentaries, and Todo LIFE, a Spanish channel.