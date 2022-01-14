What’s Streaming, Including ‘Earnin’ It’ and ‘Turning Red’

The five-part documentary “Earnin’ It,” debuts Jan. 23 on Peacock. The NFL Films doc centers on the careers of some of the most powerful women working in the NFL. Narrated by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara, the docuseries spotlights how women in football, such as Sarah Thomas, Jennifer King and Lori Locust, are passionate about the game and paving the way for others. To emphasize the impact women have on football, the series features first-hand accounts from influential voices around the league, including coaches and players.

Disney+ debuts the animated Pixar film “Turning Red” on March 11. A 13-year-old girl, Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), is torn between being her mom’s dutiful daughter and the challenges of adolescence. Worse for Mei Lee, whenever she gets excited, which is often, she turns into a giant red panda. Oscar winner Domee Shi (“Bao”) directs. “Turning Red” is skipping movie theaters for a streaming exclusive.

“Suspicion,” based on the Israeli series “False Flag,” debuts Feb. 4 on Apple TV+. Uma Thurman plays a CEO who puts out a public plea for information on her kidnapped son, but worries people will see her as a professional first and a mother second. The show follows four British citizens suspected of the kidnapping.

The 10-part series “The Offer,” which details the making of “The Godfather,” streams April 28 on Paramount+. The first three episodes will be available at launch, then roll out every Thursday. “The Offer” stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola.

“The Great,” a sassy, irreverent look at the imperial Russian court and the rein of Catherine the Great, starring Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult and Phoebe Fox, got a third season order from Hulu. Season two debuted in November 2021. “The Great” is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara.

Plex added new channels to its live TV lineup: “Portlandia,” which includes favorite episodes from the off-beat hit series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein; “Trailers From Hell,” a showcase of classic film trailers, curated by top filmmakers; and “Vivaldi,” curated playlists of classical music greats, such as Mozart’s piano concertos, Beethoven’s symphonies and more.

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie join the cast of “All the Light We Cannot See” for Netflix, based on the Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Aria Mia Loberti, a blind actress, plays Marie-Laure, a blind teenager whose path collides with a German soldier in WWII France during the Nazi occupation.

CNN+, which debuts this spring, announced three new shows at launch: Anchor Kate Boulduan hosts “5 Things,” the five stories you need to know to start your day. “The Big Picture” offers subscribers an in-depth look at the most important story of the day, and “Go There” takes viewers to the front lines of breaking news worldwide. Also slated, anchor Poppy Harlow will host “Boss Files,” expanding on her podcast of the same name.

RetroCrush, DMR’s digital channel devoted to classic anime, has launched as a linear channel on LG Smart TVs (2018 models and newer). RetroCrush includes more than 100 series and 40 features from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. It is also available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. Shows streaming this month include “Lupin the 3rd: Alcatraz Connection” and “Lupin the 3rd: Operation: Return the Treasure.”