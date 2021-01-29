What’s Streaming On Amazon Prime Video in February 2021, Including ‘Bliss’ and ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek star as an unlikely pair who find each other in Amazon Prime Video’s “Bliss.” He’s been fired; she a free spirit who believes our broken world is a computer illusion. It sounds crazy — until he sees the alternative she proposes. Should he be lured or scared?

Also coming to Prime Video in February is one of the more entertaining movies of 2020 – “Sonic the Hedgehog,” who is out to save the world from evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The Spanish drama “The Boarding School: Las Cumbres” is set in a boarding school where the surrounding satanic forest is even more terrifying than the school. On a more tender note, “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” looks at two young people caught in the loop of time. They can’t leave until they find the ideal day. But the risk is big — they may have to separate.

Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman star in a complex thriller “Tell Me Your Secrets.” Rabe plays a woman who once tangled with a killer, while Brenneman is a grieving mother looking for her missing daughter. Hamish Linklater co-stars as the former predator searching for redemption.

What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video in February 2021:

February 2021

Tell Me Your Secrets

February 1

Movies

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Smooch (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

February 5

Movies

Bliss

Series

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12

Movies

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

Series

Clifford - New Episodes

February 16

Movies

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 18

Movies

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

Series

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Season 1

February 26

Movies

The Informer (2020)

