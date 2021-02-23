What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021, Including ‘Coming 2 America’ and ‘ZeroZeroZero’

Eddie Murphy fans have waited 30 years for this sequel. “Coming 2 America” arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. Just crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set out on a globe-trotting adventure, with a stop in Queens, where it all began.

An Amazon eight-episode original, the crime drama “ZeroZeroZero,” follows a single shipment of cocaine from Mexico, across the Atlantic, to its final destination in Italy. Shot on location in six countries across three continents, the series follows three interweaving story lines.

On the adult animation front, “Invincible,” from “Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, centers on Mark Grayson, 17 (Steven Yeun), who resembles most high-school kids with a catch — his dad (J.K. Simmons) is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2021:

March 1

Movies

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Series

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: - - Limited Series (PBS)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Movies

Out Of Africa (1985)

March 5

Movies

Coming 2 America - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Movies

Honest Thief (2020)

Series

*Making Their Mark - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 19

Movies

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Series

La Templanza (The Vineyard) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Invincible - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 29

Movies

Renegades (1989)

March 30

Movies

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Monsters Vs. Aliens (Dwa)

Arrival

The Last Witch Hunter

Collateral

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Atonement

Nanny McPhee

American Psycho

The Hurt Locker

Madea’s Witness Protection

Shaft

