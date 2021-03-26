What’s Streaming on Discovery Plus in April 2021, Including ‘Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time’

Discovery+’s April lineup includes various new shows. Duff Goldman and Jim Henson puppets explore the science behind cooking and baking in “Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time,” while “Chopped 420,” hosted by comedian Ron Funches, has four chefs adding cannabis or CBD-infused products to their dishes.

Also coming is “90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,” (April 25) where new marriages, frosty separations and more are in store on the brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Catch up with past 90 Day franchise couples from where they left off and follow as they move forward in the next chapter of their relationships.

Scheduled is the premiere of “Endangered,” narrated and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres. It follows conservationists who compile the Red List, which tracks the world’s wildlife and the state of endangered species.

Titles coming to discovery+ in April 2021:

Nature and Animals

Endangered – April 22

Chasing Ocean Giants – April 29

Documentaries

Expedition Deep Ocean – April 1

First to the Top of the World – April 8

Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 – April 10

The Swim – April 24

Food

Restaurant Recovery - April 15

Chopped 420 - April 20

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time - April 29

True Crime

The Fog of Murder - April 20

The Grim Sleeper: Mind of a Monster - April 23

When Philip Met Missy - April 27

Love and Relationships

Passport to Love - April 3

90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - April 25

Home

Life Under Renovation - April 28

Adventure and Exploration

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline - April 20

Paranormal and Unexplained

Ed Gein: The Real Psycho - April 9

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out - April 17

“Expedition Deep Ocean” trailer