What’s Streaming on Discovery Plus in April 2021, Including ‘Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time’
Discovery+’s April lineup includes various new shows. Duff Goldman and Jim Henson puppets explore the science behind cooking and baking in “Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time,” while “Chopped 420,” hosted by comedian Ron Funches, has four chefs adding cannabis or CBD-infused products to their dishes.
Also coming is “90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,” (April 25) where new marriages, frosty separations and more are in store on the brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Catch up with past 90 Day franchise couples from where they left off and follow as they move forward in the next chapter of their relationships.
Scheduled is the premiere of “Endangered,” narrated and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres. It follows conservationists who compile the Red List, which tracks the world’s wildlife and the state of endangered species.
Titles coming to discovery+ in April 2021:
Nature and Animals
- Endangered – April 22
- Chasing Ocean Giants – April 29
Documentaries
- Expedition Deep Ocean – April 1
- First to the Top of the World – April 8
- Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 – April 10
- The Swim – April 24
Food
- Restaurant Recovery - April 15
- Chopped 420 - April 20
- Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time - April 29
True Crime
- The Fog of Murder - April 20
- The Grim Sleeper: Mind of a Monster - April 23
- When Philip Met Missy - April 27
Love and Relationships
- Passport to Love - April 3
- 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - April 25
Home
- Life Under Renovation - April 28
Adventure and Exploration
- Deadliest Catch: Bloodline - April 20
Paranormal and Unexplained
- Ed Gein: The Real Psycho - April 9
- Ghost Brothers: Lights Out - April 17