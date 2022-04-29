What’s Streaming on discovery+ in May 2022, Including ‘Love in the Jungle,’ ‘Alien Endgame’

New discovery+ series “Love in the Jungle” takes our animal urges to the dating world. Premiering in May, fourteen unlucky-in-love singles participate in mating rituals pulled straight from the animal kingdom – including little to no verbal communication. The seven-part series will premiere on May 8 and will follow the singles as they live a more primative life on a private eco-reserve in Colombia as they attempt to make real, human connections without speaking.

Watch a preview for “Love in the Jungle”:

Also hitting the streamer. inMay will be the new documentary “Alien Endgame.” According to the film, a 2021 Pentagon report revealed what the government had denied for decades: UFOs are real and may pose a threat. The film posits that aliens coming to Earth might have far more sinister goals than simple exploration. You can learn more when the doc premieres on May 20.

Coming in May:

Love & Relationships

Love in the Jungle - May 8

Lifestyle

Jailhouse Redemption - Premiering in May

Baby Drivers - Premiering in May

Food

Taste of the Border - May 5

Messy History of American Food - May 11

Paranormal & Unexplained

Ghost Adventures: House Calls - May 19

Alien Endgame - May 20

True Crime

Two Shallow Graves - Friday, May 22

Fight or Flight - Tuesday, May 26

Magnolia Network

Mind for Design (Season 2) - May 6

Zoe Bakes (Season 2) - May 13

Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Season 2) - May 20

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo - May 20

Rooms We Love - May 27

Immersions