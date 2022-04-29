 Skip to Content
What’s Streaming on discovery+ in May 2022, Including ‘Love in the Jungle,’ ‘Alien Endgame’

Fern Siegel

New discovery+ series “Love in the Jungle” takes our animal urges to the dating world. Premiering in May, fourteen unlucky-in-love singles participate in mating rituals pulled straight from the animal kingdom – including little to no verbal communication. The seven-part series will premiere on May 8 and will follow the singles as they live a more primative life on a private eco-reserve in Colombia as they attempt to make real, human connections without speaking.

Watch a preview for “Love in the Jungle”:

Also hitting the streamer. inMay will be the new documentary “Alien Endgame.” According to the film, a 2021 Pentagon report revealed what the government had denied for decades: UFOs are real and may pose a threat. The film posits that aliens coming to Earth might have far more sinister goals than simple exploration. You can learn more when the doc premieres on May 20.

Coming in May:

Love & Relationships

  • Love in the Jungle - May 8 

Lifestyle

  • Jailhouse Redemption - Premiering in May
  • Baby Drivers - Premiering in May

Food

  • Taste of the Border - May 5 
  • Messy History of American Food - May 11 

Paranormal & Unexplained

  • Ghost Adventures: House Calls - May 19 
  • Alien Endgame - May 20

True Crime

  • Two Shallow Graves - Friday, May 22
  • Fight or Flight - Tuesday, May 26

Magnolia Network

  • Mind for Design (Season 2) - May 6 
  • Zoe Bakes (Season 2) - May 13 
  • Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Season 2) - May 20 
  • The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo - May 20 
  • Rooms We Love - May 27 

Immersions

  • Mountain Trails - May 26 
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

