What’s Streaming on discovery+ in May 2022, Including ‘Love in the Jungle,’ ‘Alien Endgame’
New discovery+ series “Love in the Jungle” takes our animal urges to the dating world. Premiering in May, fourteen unlucky-in-love singles participate in mating rituals pulled straight from the animal kingdom – including little to no verbal communication. The seven-part series will premiere on May 8 and will follow the singles as they live a more primative life on a private eco-reserve in Colombia as they attempt to make real, human connections without speaking.
Watch a preview for “Love in the Jungle”:
Also hitting the streamer. inMay will be the new documentary “Alien Endgame.” According to the film, a 2021 Pentagon report revealed what the government had denied for decades: UFOs are real and may pose a threat. The film posits that aliens coming to Earth might have far more sinister goals than simple exploration. You can learn more when the doc premieres on May 20.
Coming in May:
Love & Relationships
- Love in the Jungle - May 8
Lifestyle
- Jailhouse Redemption - Premiering in May
- Baby Drivers - Premiering in May
Food
- Taste of the Border - May 5
- Messy History of American Food - May 11
Paranormal & Unexplained
- Ghost Adventures: House Calls - May 19
- Alien Endgame - May 20
True Crime
- Two Shallow Graves - Friday, May 22
- Fight or Flight - Tuesday, May 26
Magnolia Network
- Mind for Design (Season 2) - May 6
- Zoe Bakes (Season 2) - May 13
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Season 2) - May 20
- The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey & Jo - May 20
- Rooms We Love - May 27
Immersions
- Mountain Trails - May 26
