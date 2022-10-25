What’s Streaming on discovery+ in November 2022, Including ‘Tut’s Lost City Revealed,’ Holiday Movies, ‘Mary McCartney’

Lost cities, heists, and healthy foods will showcase discovery+ in November. History buffs will enjoy “Tut’s Lost City Revealed,” which will begin streaming on Nov. 3. The lost city is discovered under the sands about 300 miles south of Cairo. From Egypt’s golden age, this archeological find reveals much about the pharaohs and the mysteries that surround the boy king.

Check out the “Tut’s Lost City Revealed” trailer:

The lifestyle streamer is also getting into the holiday movie game. It will debut four films on Nov. 11 featuring stars from across Food Network and HGTV titles. “A Christmas Open House” will feature “Hometown” stars Ben and Erin Napier; “Designing Christmas” will star Hilary Farr from “Love It or List It”; “A Gingerbread Christmas” will star Ace of Cakes Duff Goldman; and “One Delicious Christmas” will feature Bobby Flay.

Also coming to the streamer in November is “Mary McCartney Serves It Up.” The series follows the British photographer and food writer Mary McCartney — the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney — as she cooks vegetarian favorites in under 20 minutes for friends and family. Season 3 of the series begins on Nov. 1.

If true crime is more your style, “Inside the Heist” debuts on Nov. 7 and showcases how real criminals have pulled off some of the most brazen and lucrative heists in recent memory, some taking years to perfect.

Coming in November: