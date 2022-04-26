What’s Streaming on Disney+ in May 2022, Including ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’
Seventeen years after he last donned a cloak and brandished his light saber, Ewan McGregor is finally returning to the “Star Wars” universe in May as “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The show premieres on Disney+ on May 27. Set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” Kenobi is watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, when he finds himself embarking on a “rollicking adventure.”
Watch a preview of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
A new series, “The Quest,” also arrives on Disney+ in May. The fantasy show focuses on eight teenage strangers known as the Paladins, who must overcome challenges in order to restore balance to Everealm. Expect royal clashes and mystical creatures.
Also coming in May is the season finale of “Moon Knight,” along with the behind-the-scenes special “The Making of Moon Knight.” Kids will enjoy the live-action “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie, based on the 1990s cartoon series, and the “Sneakerfella” premiere, loosely based on the “Cinderfella” premise.
Coming in May:
May 4
- Life Below Zero (S18)
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere
- Moon Knight - Episode 6, Finale
Moon Knight
When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
May 11
- Just Like Me (S1, S2)
- Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)
- Something Bit Me! (S1)
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Wizard of Paws (S2)Marvel Studios: Assembled
- The Making of Moon Knight - Premiere
- The Quest - Premiere
May 13
Sneakerella - Premiere
May 18
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)
May 20
- Shook
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Premiere
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Decades since their successful television series was canceled, Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale, meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.
May 27
- Bad Boys
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
- Mission Pluto
- Obi-Wan Kenobi - 2-Episode Premiere, Part 1 and II
- We Feed People - Premiere
