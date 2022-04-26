What’s Streaming on Disney+ in May 2022, Including ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’

Seventeen years after he last donned a cloak and brandished his light saber, Ewan McGregor is finally returning to the “Star Wars” universe in May as “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The show premieres on Disney+ on May 27. Set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” Kenobi is watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, when he finds himself embarking on a “rollicking adventure.”

A new series, “The Quest,” also arrives on Disney+ in May. The fantasy show focuses on eight teenage strangers known as the Paladins, who must overcome challenges in order to restore balance to Everealm. Expect royal clashes and mystical creatures.

Also coming in May is the season finale of “Moon Knight,” along with the behind-the-scenes special “The Making of Moon Knight.” Kids will enjoy the live-action “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie, based on the 1990s cartoon series, and the “Sneakerfella” premiere, loosely based on the “Cinderfella” premise.

Coming in May:

May 4

Life Below Zero (S18)

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett - Premiere

Moon Knight - Episode 6, Finale

May 11

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2)Marvel Studios: Assembled

The Making of Moon Knight - Premiere

The Quest - Premiere

May 13

Sneakerella - Premiere

May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

May 20

Shook

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Premiere

May 27