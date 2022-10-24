What’s Streaming on Disney+ in November 2022, Including ‘Disenchanted, ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker,’ Elton John Live

The eagerly awaited sequel to “Enchanted” is coming to Disney+ on Nov. 18. “Disenchanted” is set 15 years after Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Disney Legend Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. She longs for a change and, after moving to a sleepy suburb, she discovers that happily-ever-after isn’t easy to achieve.

Watch the trailer for “Disenchanted”:

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” arrives on the Disney streamer on Nov. 25, inspired by Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. At a New Year’s Eve block party, Maria-Clara (Caché Melvin) wants her battling parents to get back together, so she enlists a magical toymaker (Comfort Fedoke) to help.

Also coming to Disney+ on Nov. 18, “The documentary “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” details the history of the iconic animated character. The creation was a game changer for Walt Disney, as Mickey became an overnight sensation in his first short, “Steamboat Willie,” which debuted 94 years ago.

On Nov. 20, the original concert event “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” will stream live from the final American stop on the touted showman’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Given the Disney stream, it’s almost certain to hear a sampling from the Rocket Man’s famed score to “The Lion King.”

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

Coming in November:

Nov. 2 Airport Security (Seasons 1-3)

Andor (Episode 9)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)

Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 Episodes)

Donna Hay Christmas (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Locked Up Abroad (Season 3, 9 Episodes; Season 4, 3 Episodes; Season 5-9, 10 - Episodes; Season 10, 10 Episodes; Season 11)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 206: “Twigs”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 203: “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 3)

To Catch a Smuggler (Seasons 1-3) Nov. 3 Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Premiere) Nov. 4 Director by Night (Premiere)

The Gift

Marvel Studios Legends (“King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”)

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving Nov. 7 Dancing with the Stars (Episode 9) (Live)

Dino Ranch January 18, 2021 Dino Ranch follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as they tackle life in a fantastical “pre-westoric” setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life whilst navigating the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.

Nov. 9 Andor (Episode 10)

Breakthrough (Seasons 1-2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (Season 1)

The Lion Ranger (Season 1)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 207: “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”)

The Montaners (5-Episode Premiere)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 204: “Free of Pointless Command”)

Save Our Squad with David Beckham (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 4)

The Tatami Time Machine Blues (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

World’s Deadliest (Season 3)

Zootopia+ (Premiere) (All Shorts Streaming) Nov. 11 Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows Nov. 14 Dancing with the Stars (Episode 10) (Live) Nov. 16 Andor (Episode 11)

Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 6)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2, 11 Episodes)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 205: “Blank Expression”)

The Santa Clauses (2-Episode Premiere: “Chapter One: Good to Ho,” “Chapter Two: - The Secessus Clause”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 5)

Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (Season 1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth November 16, 2022 Global movie star Chris Hemsworth, despite being in peak superhero-condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to stay young, healthy, strong, and resilient. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality.

Nov. 18 Best in Snow (Premiere)

Disenchanted (Premiere)

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 Episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (Season 1)

Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1)

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Premiere)

Virus Hunters

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (Premiere) Nov. 20 Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Original Concert Event) Nov. 21 Dancing with the Stars (Episode 11) (Live) (Finale) Nov. 23 Andor (Episode 12) (Season Finale)

Daddies on Request (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (Season 1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 1)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 209: “Summer Breezers”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 206: “Commitment to All Things Cozy”)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 2 Episodes)

The Santa Clauses (“Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 6)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Witness to Disaster (Season 1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (Season 1)

Star Wars: Andor September 21, 2022 The tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.