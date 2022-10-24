What’s Streaming on Disney+ in November 2022, Including ‘Disenchanted, ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker,’ Elton John Live
The eagerly awaited sequel to “Enchanted” is coming to Disney+ on Nov. 18. “Disenchanted” is set 15 years after Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Disney Legend Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. She longs for a change and, after moving to a sleepy suburb, she discovers that happily-ever-after isn’t easy to achieve.
Watch the trailer for “Disenchanted”:
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” arrives on the Disney streamer on Nov. 25, inspired by Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. At a New Year’s Eve block party, Maria-Clara (Caché Melvin) wants her battling parents to get back together, so she enlists a magical toymaker (Comfort Fedoke) to help.
Also coming to Disney+ on Nov. 18, “The documentary “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” details the history of the iconic animated character. The creation was a game changer for Walt Disney, as Mickey became an overnight sensation in his first short, “Steamboat Willie,” which debuted 94 years ago.
On Nov. 20, the original concert event “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” will stream live from the final American stop on the touted showman’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Given the Disney stream, it’s almost certain to hear a sampling from the Rocket Man’s famed score to “The Lion King.”
Coming in November:
Nov. 2
- Airport Security (Seasons 1-3)
- Andor (Episode 9)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 2)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)
- Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 Episodes)
- Donna Hay Christmas (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
- Locked Up Abroad (Season 3, 9 Episodes; Season 4, 3 Episodes; Season 5-9, 10 - Episodes; Season 10, 10 Episodes; Season 11)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 206: “Twigs”)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 203: “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 3)
- To Catch a Smuggler (Seasons 1-3)
Nov. 3
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Premiere)
Nov. 4
- Director by Night (Premiere)
- The Gift
- Marvel Studios Legends (“King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”)
- Ocean’s Breath
- Saving Notre Dame
- Shortsgiving
Nov. 7
- Dancing with the Stars (Episode 9) (Live)
Dino Ranch
Dino Ranch follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as they tackle life in a fantastical “pre-westoric” setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life whilst navigating the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.
Nov. 9
- Andor (Episode 10)
- Breakthrough (Seasons 1-2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (Season 1)
- The Lion Ranger (Season 1)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 207: “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”)
- The Montaners (5-Episode Premiere)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 204: “Free of Pointless Command”)
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 4)
- The Tatami Time Machine Blues (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
- World’s Deadliest (Season 3)
- Zootopia+ (Premiere) (All Shorts Streaming)
Nov. 11
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Fire of Love
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
- Port Security: Hamburg
- Sea of Shadows
Nov. 14
- Dancing with the Stars (Episode 10) (Live)
Nov. 16
- Andor (Episode 11)
- Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)
- Ice Road Rescue (Season 6)
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 1 Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2, 11 Episodes)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 205: “Blank Expression”)
- The Santa Clauses (2-Episode Premiere: “Chapter One: Good to Ho,” “Chapter Two: - The Secessus Clause”)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 5)
- Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)
- World’s Deadliest Snakes (Season 1)
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
Global movie star Chris Hemsworth, despite being in peak superhero-condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to stay young, healthy, strong, and resilient. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality.
Nov. 18
- Best in Snow (Premiere)
- Disenchanted (Premiere)
- Game of Sharks
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 Episodes)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (Season 1)
- Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1)
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Premiere)
- Virus Hunters
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (Premiere)
Nov. 20
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Original Concert Event)
Nov. 21
- Dancing with the Stars (Episode 11) (Live) (Finale)
Nov. 23
- Andor (Episode 12) (Season Finale)
- Daddies on Request (Premiere) (All Episodes Streaming)
- Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (Season 1)
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 1)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 209: “Summer Breezers”)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 206: “Commitment to All Things Cozy”)
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 2 Episodes)
- The Santa Clauses (“Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 6)
- The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
- Witness to Disaster (Season 1)
- World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (Season 1)
Star Wars: Andor
The tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Nov. 25
- Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Premiere)
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
Nov. 28
- Mickey Saves Christmas
Nov. 30
- Buried Secrets of WWII (Season 1)
- Firebuds (Season 1, 3 Episodes)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 210: “Lights Out”)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 207: “A Joyful Lens”)
- The Santa Clauses (“Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”)
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 Episodes)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Episode 7)
- Willow (Premiere) (Episode 1)
- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (Season 1)
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.