What’s Streaming on HBO Max in May 2022, Including ‘The Staircase,’ ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’
The true-crime story of Michael Peterson is revisited in “The Staircase,” an eight-episode series, premiering on HBO Max. It explores the life of Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette). The prosecution claims it was a crime of passion, while the defense insisted, despite numerous lacerations, that it was a horrible accident.
Watch a Preview of “The Staircase”
Also coming to the streamer in May is the series adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” inspired by Audrey Niffenegger’s novel and adapted by Stephen Moffat. It is an enchanting love story between Clare and Henry with one caveat: time travel. The six-episode first season stars Rose Leslie and Henry DeTamble.
Also returning to the service in the month are last year’s “The Matrix: Resurrections” and the second season of Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks.” HBO Max will also debut the new documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know” which takes viewers behind the scenes of the 15th-anniversary reunion concert from the genre-defining Broadway musical starring Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, John Gallagher Jr., and more.
Coming in May:
May 1
- Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
- 47 Ronin, 2013
- Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
- At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
- An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
- The Big Sleep, 1946
- Back To School, 1986
- Bottle Rocket, 1996
- Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
- Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
- Chungking Express, 1994
- The Color Purple, 1985
- Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
- Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
- Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970
- Domino, 2019 (HBO)
- Downhill, 1927
- Dragnet Girl, 1933
- Early Spring, 1956
- Early Summer, 1951
- The End of Summer, 1961
- Equinox Flower, 1958
- Eraser, 1996
- Fallen Angels, 1995
- Floating Weeds, 1959
- FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
- Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
- Good Morning, 1959
- Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
- Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
- High and Low, 1963
- Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
- Julie, 1956
- Killers, 2010 (HBO)
- Language Lessons, 2021
- Love and Baseball, 2021
- The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
- Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
- The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
- The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
- North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
- Poseidon, 2006
- Red Beard, 1965
- Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
- Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
- The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
- The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
- Sense and Sensibility, 1995
- Sliding Doors, 1998
- St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
- The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
- Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Tokyo Twilight, 1957
- Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
- Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
- Unbroken, 2014
- Underworld, 2003
- Underworld: Awakening, 2012
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
- Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
- W.E., 2011 (HBO)
- What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
- You, Me and Dupree, 2006
- Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
May 3
- Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 5
- Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
May 6
- Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)
- La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)
May 7
- We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
May 9
- Get Hard, 2015
May 10
- Catwoman: Hunted, 2022
- The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
- Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 12
- Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
May 13
- Hank Zipzer, 2014
- Old, 2021 (HBO)
- Smalls, Season 4
May 15
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
May 17
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
- The Mule, 2018 (HBO)
May 20
- Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)
May 22
- Fast Foodies, Season 2
May 23
- Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 26
- Navalny
- That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
May 27
- Blippi Special
- Blippi Visits
- Blippi Wonders
- Blippi: Learn With Blippi
- Ghost, Season 1
- Ghost, Season 2
- Stath Lets Flats
May 29
- The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021
May 31
- Miami Vice, 2006 (Extended Version)
