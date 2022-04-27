What’s Streaming on HBO Max in May 2022, Including ‘The Staircase,’ ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

The true-crime story of Michael Peterson is revisited in “The Staircase,” an eight-episode series, premiering on HBO Max. It explores the life of Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette). The prosecution claims it was a crime of passion, while the defense insisted, despite numerous lacerations, that it was a horrible accident.

Watch a Preview of “The Staircase”

Also coming to the streamer in May is the series adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” inspired by Audrey Niffenegger’s novel and adapted by Stephen Moffat. It is an enchanting love story between Clare and Henry with one caveat: time travel. The six-episode first season stars Rose Leslie and Henry DeTamble.

Also returning to the service in the month are last year’s “The Matrix: Resurrections” and the second season of Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks.” HBO Max will also debut the new documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know” which takes viewers behind the scenes of the 15th-anniversary reunion concert from the genre-defining Broadway musical starring Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, John Gallagher Jr., and more.

Coming in May:

May 1

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

Assassins, 2020 (HBO)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

An Autumn Afternoon, 1962

The Big Sleep, 1946

Back To School, 1986

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Calladita, 2020 (HBO)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Chungking Express, 1994

The Color Purple, 1985

Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)

Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995

Dodes ‘Ka-Den, 1970

Domino, 2019 (HBO)

Downhill, 1927

Dragnet Girl, 1933

Early Spring, 1956

Early Summer, 1951

The End of Summer, 1961

Equinox Flower, 1958

Eraser, 1996

Fallen Angels, 1995

Floating Weeds, 1959

FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Morning, 1959

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)

High and Low, 1963

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Killers, 2010 (HBO)

Language Lessons, 2021

Love and Baseball, 2021

The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

The Missing, 2003 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Not Easily Broken, 2009

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

Poseidon, 2006

Red Beard, 1965

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Sliding Doors, 1998

St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Tokyo Twilight, 1957

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)

Unbroken, 2014

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

What To Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

May 3

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 5

Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

May 6

Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)

La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO)

May 7

We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

May 9

Get Hard, 2015

May 10

Catwoman: Hunted, 2022

The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

The Matrix Resurrections December 16, 2021 Plagued by strange memories, Neo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix.

May 12

Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

May 13

Hank Zipzer, 2014

Old, 2021 (HBO)

Smalls, Season 4

May 15

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

May 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

The Mule, 2018 (HBO)

May 20

Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO)

May 22

Fast Foodies, Season 2

May 23

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

May 26

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

May 27

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats

May 29

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021

May 31