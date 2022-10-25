What’s Streaming on HBO Max in November 2022, Including ‘Titans’ Season 4, ‘Shaq’ Doc, All ‘Harry Potter’ Films

The world of DC superheroes returns to HBO Max on Nov. 3 with the Season 4 premiere of “Titans.” In the new installment, the heroes face a supernatural cult with terrifying powers. Billed as their toughest challenge yet, the Titans are forced to go to war with arch-criminal Sebastian Blood (played by Joseph Morgan) in order to save Gotham City. To make matters even more dangerous, Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver) arrives on the scene to team up with the Church of Blood.

Watch the “Titans” Season 4 trailer

On the documentary front, basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal’s career is profiled in “Shaq,” streaming on Nov. 23. Throughout his decades in the spotlight, Shaq has carved out a career as an athlete, actor, businessman, and analyst. The new film will examine his life growing up with his Army sergeant step-father to playing college basketball at LSU to his historic run as one of the most dominant forces in NBA history.

In addition to Max Originals coming to the streaming service in November, HBO Max will also see the return of a number of high-profile franchises as well. Potterheads will be able to binge all eight “Harry Potter” movies, while horror fans can scare up four “Nightmare on Elm Street” films. And for sci-fi fans, HBO Max will be bringing 10 “Star Trek” movies on board too.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

Coming in November:

Nov. 1

!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)

(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (HBO)

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996 (HBO)

Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)

Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)

Equals, 2015 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)

It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)

Legion, 2020 (HBO)

Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)

Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)

Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin’ Back, 2018 (HBO)

Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)

Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)

Richard III, 1995 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Slice, 2018 (HBO)

Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)

Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)

Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)

Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)

What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)

Yentl, 1983 (HBO)

Harry Potter Movies The Harry Potter films are a fantasy series based on the series of seven Harry Potter novels by British writer J. K. Rowling.

Nov. 3 Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 4 Nov. 4 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7 Nov. 5 Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B Nov. 8 Batwheels Season 1C

Craig of the Creek, Season 4D

Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO) Nov. 9 All Rise, Season 3A

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO) Nov. 10 HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)

The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere Nov. 11 The Craftsman, Season 2

Entre Nos: The Winners 3

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO) Nov. 12 Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)

Hard Knocks August 1, 2001 An inside look at NFL training camps. From the top coaches to the rookies trying to make the team, Hard Knocks showcases what it takes to be in the NFL.