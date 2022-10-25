What’s Streaming on HBO Max in November 2022, Including ‘Titans’ Season 4, ‘Shaq’ Doc, All ‘Harry Potter’ Films
The world of DC superheroes returns to HBO Max on Nov. 3 with the Season 4 premiere of “Titans.” In the new installment, the heroes face a supernatural cult with terrifying powers. Billed as their toughest challenge yet, the Titans are forced to go to war with arch-criminal Sebastian Blood (played by Joseph Morgan) in order to save Gotham City. To make matters even more dangerous, Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver) arrives on the scene to team up with the Church of Blood.
Watch the “Titans” Season 4 trailer
On the documentary front, basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal’s career is profiled in “Shaq,” streaming on Nov. 23. Throughout his decades in the spotlight, Shaq has carved out a career as an athlete, actor, businessman, and analyst. The new film will examine his life growing up with his Army sergeant step-father to playing college basketball at LSU to his historic run as one of the most dominant forces in NBA history.
In addition to Max Originals coming to the streaming service in November, HBO Max will also see the return of a number of high-profile franchises as well. Potterheads will be able to binge all eight “Harry Potter” movies, while horror fans can scare up four “Nightmare on Elm Street” films. And for sci-fi fans, HBO Max will be bringing 10 “Star Trek” movies on board too.
Coming in November:
Nov. 1
- !Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)
- (500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)
- 50 First Dates, 2004
- Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
- Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)
- American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978
- Arthur Christmas, 2011
- The Automat, 2021
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (HBO)
- The Big Shave, 1967
- The Bucket List, 2007
- Caddyshack, 1980
- A Christmas Dream, 1984
- City Hall, 1996 (HBO)
- Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)
- Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)
- Equals, 2015 (HBO)
- Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
- A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
- Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)
- It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974
- Italianamerican, 1974
- Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)
- Legion, 2020 (HBO)
- Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)
- Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)
- Loser, 2000 (HBO)
- The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)
- A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)
- A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)
- Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)
- Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)
- Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)
- Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
- My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- The Next Karate Kid, 1994
- Never Goin’ Back, 2018 (HBO)
- Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)
- Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)
- A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)
- Prom Night, 2008
- Race, 2016 (HBO)
- Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)
- Richard III, 1995 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)
- Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)
- Slice, 2018 (HBO)
- Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)
- Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)
- Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)
- Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)
- Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)
- Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)
- Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)
- What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
- While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)
- Yentl, 1983 (HBO)
Harry Potter Movies
The Harry Potter films are a fantasy series based on the series of seven Harry Potter novels by British writer J. K. Rowling.
Nov. 3
- Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere
- Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere
- My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere
- Titans, Max Original Season 4
Nov. 4
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7
Nov. 5
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B
Nov. 8
- Batwheels Season 1C
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4D
- Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)
Nov. 9
- All Rise, Season 3A
- Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)
Nov. 10
- HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)
- The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere
Nov. 11
- The Craftsman, Season 2
- Entre Nos: The Winners 3
- For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2
- Fruitvale Station, 2013
- Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)
Nov. 12
- Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)
Hard Knocks
An inside look at NFL training camps. From the top coaches to the rookies trying to make the team, Hard Knocks showcases what it takes to be in the NFL.
Nov. 13
- Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017
- Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Nov. 16
- Entourage, 2015 (HBO)
- Master of Light (HBO Documentary)
Nov. 17
- A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
- Muxes, Max Original Premiere
- Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
- The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Nov. 18
- Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)
- Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere
Nov. 19
- 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)
Nov. 20
- King Tweety, 2022
Nov. 21
- Ben Is Back
Nov. 23
- Shaq (HBO)
Nov. 24
- A Christmas Mystery, 2022
- Holiday Harmony, 2022
- Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere
Nov. 25
- We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere
Nov. 29
- My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)
- Piano Y Mujer 2
