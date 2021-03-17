What’s Streaming on Hulu in April 2021, Including ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ and ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4

Set in Ireland, “Wild Mountain Thyme,” written by John Patrick Shanley (“Moonstruck”), stars Emily Blunt as Rosemary, a farmer eager to win her neighbor Anthony’s love. The only problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse and is oblivious to her affections in the Hulu original.

The YA love story of high schoolers in “Spontaneous,” starring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer is unusual: They struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. The twist: students seem to be inexplicably exploding, so time cannot be wasted.

The fourth season of the hit “The Handmaid’s Tale” finds June (Elisabeth Moss) fighting Gilead as a strong rebel leader whose search for justice might imperil her most important relationships. And in the documentary “Fly Like a Girl,” young girls and women pursue their passion for aviation, including a pilot who led shuttle missions to space.

What’s New on Hulu in April 2021

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

Girl (2020)

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

April 9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

April 16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Chage the World Documentary Premiere (PBS)

April 23

The Place of No Words (2020)

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016)

April 30

The Judge (2014)

“Wild Mountain Thyme” trailer