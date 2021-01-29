What’s Streaming On IMDb TV In February 2021, Including ‘Top Class’ and ‘Moonrise Kingdom’

IMDb TV chronicles the Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball team as they compete on and off the court for excellence in “Top Class: The Life and Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

In director Wes Anderson’s quirky masterwork “Moonrise Kingdom,” two precocious 12-year-olds in New England run away together, while the adults in their world, including Bill Murray and Frances McDormand, can’t sort out their clueless personal lives.

The kids are a standout in a film that co-stars Bruce Willis and Tilda Swinton. In “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” the amazing Cate Blanchett plays the legendary queen coping with crises later in her reign.

What’s Streaming On IMDb TV in Feb. 2021:

Feb. 1

50 To 1

Almost Famous

Almost Paradise S1

Because I Said So

Blue Crush 2

Catch Me If You Can

Darkman

Darkman Ii: The Return Of Durant

Darkman Iii: Die Darkman Die

Devil

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Field Of Dreams

Gods Of Egypt

Grandma’s Boy

I Spy

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

John Tucker Must Die

Larry Crowne

Leap Year

Legends Of The Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011 Feature)

Madea’s Witness Protection

Milk

Minority Report

Moonrise Kingdom

My Girl 2

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Parenthood

Parker

Perception S1-3

Reclaim

She’s Out Of My League

Southside With You

The Call

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The In Crowd (2000)

Feb. 14

The ‘Burbs

Feb. 26

Top Class: The Life and Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Feb. 28

Fired Up!

“Moonrise Kingdom” trailer