What’s Streaming on Netflix in May 2022, Including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Lincoln Lawyer’
After a three-year hiatus, the first half of the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi 1980s-set thriller “Stranger Things” debuts on May 27. In the new season, Joyce (Winona Ryder) moves her family — including Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) — to California, but a spring-break high-school reunion brings more supernatural forces.
Watch a Preview for “Stranger Things” Season 4:
In addition, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” a new legal-drama series from veteran TV producer David E. Kelley, arrives next month, based on the character from Michael Connelly’s popular novels. Also coming to the service is the Mike Myers’ conspiracy-theory comedy “The Pentaverate.”
After the newsworthy release of the first season on the service, Netflix is bringing the second and third seasons of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series “Servant of the People” to the platform in May.
Coming in May:
May 1
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One?: Season 6
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You’ve Got Mail
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family
May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary
May 4
- 40 Years Young — Netflix Film
- The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- El Marginal: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary
- Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Circle
Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.
May 5
- Blood Sisters — Netflix Series
- Clark — Netflix Series
- The Pentaverate — Netflix Series
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
- Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary
May 6
- Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
- Marmaduke — Netflix Film
- The Sound of Magic — Netflix Series
- Thar — Netflix Film
- The Takedown — Netflix Film
- Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime
May 10
- Outlander: Season 5
- Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- 42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series
- Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film
- Our Father — Netflix Documentary
- The Getaway King — Netflix Film
May 12
- Maverix — Netflix Comedy
- Savage Beauty — Netflix Series
May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri — Netflix Series
- The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series
- New Heights — Netflix Series
- Senior Year — Netflix Film
May 14
- Borrego
May 15
- PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
- Blippi’s Adventures
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3
- Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime
May 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series
May 18
- The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series
- The Perfect Family — Netflix Film
- Toscana — Netflix Film
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family
- The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary
- Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy
May 20
- Ben Is Back
- F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
- Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series
May 22
- One Piece: New Episodes
May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
- Godspeed — Netflix Film
- Sea of Love — Netflix Family
May 25
- The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- Larva Pendant — Netflix Film
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series
May 26
- Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family
May 27
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series
Stranger Things
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
