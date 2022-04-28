 Skip to Content
What’s Streaming on Netflix in May 2022, Including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Lincoln Lawyer’

Fern Siegel

After a three-year hiatus, the first half of the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi 1980s-set thriller “Stranger Things” debuts on May 27. In the new season, Joyce (Winona Ryder) moves her family — including Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) — to California, but a spring-break high-school reunion brings more supernatural forces.

Watch a Preview for “Stranger Things” Season 4:

In addition, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” a new legal-drama series from veteran TV producer David E. Kelley, arrives next month, based on the character from Michael Connelly’s popular novels. Also coming to the service is the Mike Myers’ conspiracy-theory comedy “The Pentaverate.”

After the newsworthy release of the first season on the service, Netflix is bringing the second and third seasons of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series “Servant of the People” to the platform in May.

Coming in May:

May 1

  • 42
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • 40-Love
  • A River Runs Through It
  • Are You the One?: Season 6
  • Blippi Wonders: Season 1
  • Corpse Bride
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Den of Thieves
  • Dirty Harry
  • Empire State
  • Forrest Gump
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
  • Hello, My Name Is Doris
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Jackass 2.5
  • Jackass 3.5
  • John Q
  • Menace II Society
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Rambo
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • Road to Perdition
  • Seven Years in Tibet
  • Soul Surfer
  • Summerland
  • The Gentlemen
  • The Lake House
  • U.S. Marshals (1998)
  • War of the Worlds
  • When Harry Met Sally
  • You’ve Got Mail

May 2

  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family

May 3

  • Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary

May 4

  • 40 Years Young — Netflix Film
  • The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
  • El Marginal: Season 5 — Netflix Series
  • Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary
  • Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Circle

January 1, 2020

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.

May 5

  • Blood Sisters — Netflix Series
  • Clark — Netflix Series
  • The Pentaverate — Netflix Series
  • Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
  • Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary

May 6

  • Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
  • Marmaduke — Netflix Film
  • The Sound of Magic — Netflix Series
  • Thar — Netflix Film
  • The Takedown — Netflix Film
  • Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series

May 8

  • Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy

May 9

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime

May 10

  • Outlander: Season 5
  • Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • 42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series
  • Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
  • Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film
  • Our Father — Netflix Documentary
  • The Getaway King — Netflix Film

May 12

  • Maverix — Netflix Comedy
  • Savage Beauty — Netflix Series

May 13

  • Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri — Netflix Series
  • The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series
  • New Heights — Netflix Series
  • Senior Year — Netflix Film

May 14

  • Borrego

May 15

  • PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

  • Blippi’s Adventures
  • Servant of the People: Season 2-3
  • Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime

May 17

  • The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series

May 18

  • The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
  • Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series
  • The Perfect Family — Netflix Film
  • Toscana — Netflix Film
  • Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series

May 19

  • A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film
  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family
  • The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary
  • Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
  • The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary
  • Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy

May 20

  • Ben Is Back
  • F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film
  • Jackass 4.5
  • Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series

May 22

  • One Piece: New Episodes

May 23

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
  • Godspeed — Netflix Film
  • Sea of Love — Netflix Family

May 25

  • The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
  • Larva Pendant — Netflix Film
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series

May 26

  • Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family
  • Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

May 27

  • Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series

Stranger Things

July 15, 2016

When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

May 30

  • Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family

May 31

  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

