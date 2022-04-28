What’s Streaming on Netflix in May 2022, Including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Lincoln Lawyer’

After a three-year hiatus, the first half of the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi 1980s-set thriller “Stranger Things” debuts on May 27. In the new season, Joyce (Winona Ryder) moves her family — including Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) — to California, but a spring-break high-school reunion brings more supernatural forces.

Watch a Preview for “Stranger Things” Season 4:

In addition, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” a new legal-drama series from veteran TV producer David E. Kelley, arrives next month, based on the character from Michael Connelly’s popular novels. Also coming to the service is the Mike Myers’ conspiracy-theory comedy “The Pentaverate.”

After the newsworthy release of the first season on the service, Netflix is bringing the second and third seasons of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series “Servant of the People” to the platform in May.

Coming in May:

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary

May 4

40 Years Young — Netflix Film

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

El Marginal: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary

Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series

May 5

Blood Sisters — Netflix Series

Clark — Netflix Series

The Pentaverate — Netflix Series

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary

May 6

Along for the Ride — Netflix Film

Marmaduke — Netflix Film

The Sound of Magic — Netflix Series

Thar — Netflix Film

The Takedown — Netflix Film

Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — Netflix Series

42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series

Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film

Our Father — Netflix Documentary

The Getaway King — Netflix Film

May 12

Maverix — Netflix Comedy

Savage Beauty — Netflix Series

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri — Netflix Series

The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series

New Heights — Netflix Series

Senior Year — Netflix Film

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series

May 18

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series

The Perfect Family — Netflix Film

Toscana — Netflix Film

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series

May 19

A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family

The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary

Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series

May 22

One Piece: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Godspeed — Netflix Film

Sea of Love — Netflix Family

May 25

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant — Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1