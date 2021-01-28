What’s Streaming on Tubi in February 2021, Including ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Road to Perdition’

“American Hustle,” which was inspired by the FBI Abscam sting operation and earned 10 Oscar nominations, stars Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy,” “Sharp Objects”) and Christian Bale (“The Dark Knight”) as con artists hoping to reel in corrupt politicians in the 1970s. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence co-star.

Also coming to Tubi, Tom Hanks plays a nuanced role in “Road to Perdition,” a crime drama directed by Sam Mendes and set in 1931. It’s dark, addressing issues of vengeance — one mobster to another. It also stars Paul Newman, Jude Law and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Meantime, Tubi kids can enjoy three incarnations of the animated comedy “Norm of the North.” Polar bear norm has a unique gift — he can talk to humans. But that special trait makes him an outcast to the other animals.

Coming to Tubi in February 2021:

February 1

Action:

24: Redemption (2008)

Layer Cake (2004)

Unstoppable (2010)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Comedy:

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Crash Pad (2017)

Dance Flick (2009)

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Where’s the Money? (2017)

Drama:

American Hustle (2013)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Still Alice (2014)

Horror:

Texas Chainsaw (2013) - starting 2/7

Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000)

Kids & Family:

Annie (2014)

Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

My Girl (1991)

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Norm of the North (2016)

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

The Water Horse (2007)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Romance:

Across the Universe (2007)

Biutiful (2010)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Little Italy (2018)

In a Relationship (2018)

New in Town (2009)

Romeo & Juliet (2013)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Thriller:

Obsessed (2009)

The Call (2013)

Seeking Justice (2011)

Unthinkable (2010)

Wild Things (1998)

TV Series:

24: Live Another Day (2014)

24: Legacy (2017

