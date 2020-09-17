What Streaming Services Support P.I.P (Picture-In-Picture) on iOS 14?

One of the major enhancements for streamers in iOS 14, is just like on iPad, you can now watch videos in P.I.P (picture-in-picture) on the iPhone. That means that you no longer have to exit a video to check your email or if you want to browse Safari. Not every streaming video app supports the feature however, so we wanted to check to see which ones do.

To activate it, just leave the app while the video is still playing. You can then move the window around the screen, skip back and forward 15 seconds, swipe it off to the side to just hear audio, and the close it out — or go back to full screen.

While tvOS 14 also supports P.I.P, we found that outside of Apple TV+, there were nearly no apps that supported it quite yet (or at least didn’t make it easy to access).

What Services Offer P.I.P Support on iOS 14?

The good news is that most of the major On-demand Streaming Services and Live TV Streaming Services already support P.I.P on iOS 14 out of the box.

On-Demand Streaming Services

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Disney+

HBO Max

Netflix

Showtime

Live TV Streaming Services

AT&T TV NOW

fuboTV

Sling TV

Sports Streaming Services

NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL App

NBA App

MLB.TV

NHL.TV

What Services Don’t Offer P.I.P Support on iOS 14?

Hulu & Hulu + Live TV

Interestingly, those on the public betas of iOS 14 were able to use Hulu in P.I.P. In fact, yesterday when it was first released, you could too. But overnight, Hulu pushed an update (from 7.8.2 to 7.9), which removed support for the feature.

Don’t despair though, we’ve heard through the grapevine that it will return to the app in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Hulu continues to have P.I.P support on iPad.

YouTube and YouTube TV

Neither YouTube nor YouTube TV support P.I.P on iOS 14. This isn’t too surprising for a couple of reasons. First, the services don’t use Apple’s native video player, meaning that they don’t get P.I.P support out of the box — they would have to manually add the feature.

Additionally, one of the main selling points for YouTube Premium, in addition to offline downloads and no ads is that you can continue listening in the background. If they added P.I.P support, they would no longer be able to charge for that feature.

Other Services

In our testing, we also didn’t have P.I.P support in CBS All Access, Peacock, Philo, and NFL App. Since iOS 14, just came out — don’t be surprised if more services add it in the future.

If you see a service that works or doesn’t not listed, send us a note and let us know.