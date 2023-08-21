What Time Will ‘Ahsoka’ Episodes Be Released on Disney+ Every Week? What to Watch in Preparation for New Star Wars Series?

Disney+ is certainly hoping the Force is with the new Star Wars streaming series “Ahsoka.” Its latest season of “The Mandalorian” was not met with the same outpouring of fan enthusiasm as past seasons had been, and as Star Wars is one of the company’s most important and historically successful intellectual properties, Disney executives are undoubtedly crossing their fingers that the new series is well-received by critics and audiences alike.

“Ahsoka” will follow the adventures of Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi and apprentice to Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. She’ll have to reunite with old friends from her days helping the Rebel Alliance in its struggle against the Empire to combat a new threat to the galaxy, as whispers about the return of the formidable Grand Admiral Thrawn have begun to echo across the cosmos.

When Are New Episodes of ‘Ahsoka’ Coming Out?

The original premiere date for “Ahsoka” was Wednesday, Aug. 23, when two episodes were due to be released. But Disney has decided that fans shouldn’t have to wait that long, and has announced via Twitter that the show will instead debut on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

Subsequent episodes will premiere on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for the entire first season. Two episodes will premiere on Aug. 22, and a new one will be released every Tuesday until Oct. 3, when the season finale will be available to stream.

What Star Wars Shows and Movies Should You Watch to Catch Up for ‘Ahsoka’?

“Ahsoka” features Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from the second season of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” However, diehard Star Wars fans know that Tano’s story reaches far back beyond “The Mandalorian,” all the way back to 2008 when the character was first introduced in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” The animated film wasn’t lauded as an instant classic by fans or critics, but to see where Ahsoka’s journey first began completist fans won’t want to miss it.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars August 5, 2008 As the Clone Wars sweep through the galaxy, the heroic Jedi Knights struggle to maintain order and restore peace. More and more systems are falling prey to the forces of the dark side as the Galactic Republic slips further and further under the sway of the Separatists and their never-ending droid army. Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan learner Ahsoka Tano find themselves on a mission with far-reaching consequences, one that brings them face-to-face with crime lord Jabba the Hutt. But Count Dooku and his sinister agents, including the nefarious Asajj Ventress, will stop at nothing to ensure that Anakin and Ahsoka fail at their quest. Meanwhile, on the front lines of the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Master Yoda lead the massive clone army in a valiant effort to resist the forces of the dark side…

The “Clone Wars” movie was immediately followed by the animated series of the same name, which continues the adventures of Tano, Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Galactic Republic’s greatest heroes as they battle for supremacy against Count Dooku and the Separatists. Watch Ahsoka grow from a sometimes-irritating adolescent into a wise and formidable Jedi.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars October 3, 2008 Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and other Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.

The follow-up to the “Clone Wars” TV series was “Star Wars: Rebels,” which follows a new group of heroes as they try to spark a rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire. Tano returns to aid the Rebels in their fight in this series, which also features a reunion between Ahsoka and her former master, now transformed into the terrifying Sith Lord Darth Vader. Fans will also be introduced to “Ahsoka” main characters Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla in “Rebels.”

“The Mandalorian” is the series where Tano gets her live-action debut. Din Djarin is given Tano’s name by Bo-Katan Kryze as a Jedi who might be able to help Djarin find baby Grogu’s people. Tano has business of her own, however, and is deep into an investigation into disturbing rumors about Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was thought to have disappeared from the galaxy forever.