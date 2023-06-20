What Would a Potential All Elite Wrestling Free Streaming Channel Look Like?

All Elite Wrestling could be the next professional wrestling company to launch a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel, joining Impact Wrestling and WWE. But what kind of content would air on such a channel? If you are a longtime wrestling fan, you may be excited to see everything that an AEW FAST channel can offer.

In an interview with Variety last month, AEW CEO Tony Khan opened up about the “great opportunities” that the wrestling organization could explore with a FAST channel that would broadcast its archive content with intermittent ad breaks. The promotion’s flagship shows currently air on Warner Bros. Discovery cable channels TBS and TNT, so AEW already has a natural connection with a company well-versed in streaming.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month Max via amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

“As we build a great library of historical content, it presents more and more opportunities for a potential FAST entry I think,” Khan said. “I think that’s a decision we need to make in part with our domestic media partners, with Warner Bros. Discovery, who have a great presence in the world of streaming, and figure out what makes sense for us in terms of our partnership. Because absolutely there is money on the table for streaming pro wrestling events.”

While execs have not confirmed a timeline, WBD has openly discussed its plans to launch its own FAST channels and an AEW option would fit in well with the expansive list of other options available to the company.

Although the wrestling promotion is just four years old, AEW has plenty of archival content to stream and could supply a FAST channel with enough unique content to fill months with more hours being added to the library every week. Let’s examine exactly what AEW’s hypothetical FAST channel could broadcast to wrestling fans across the country.

AEW Weekly Programming (Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, Dark, Dark Elevation, etc.)

For starters, AEW could air old episodes of its weekly episodic wrestling programs like “Dynamite,” “Rampage,” and “Collision.” Impact Wrestling does this with its FAST channel, where it airs episodes of its flagship show “Impact” from throughout the company’s 19-year run. WWE’s new Twitch stream, which serves as a de facto FAST channel, will also feature library content from the company’s vast archives.

Like Impact, AEW also has content that airs on YouTube in the form of “Dark” and the now-deceased “Dark: Elevation.” These shows served as a showcase for lesser-used AEW talent and local wrestlers the opportunity to work matches that they otherwise wouldn’t get on the main cards. While these episodes are available for free on YouTube, AEW could still opt to air them as part of their FAST channel. “Being the Elite,” the Young Bucks’ weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube sketch comedy show, could also air on the FAST channel, though it may need to be edited for language and suggestive themes.

AEW Special Events

Events like “AEW Battle of the Belts,” “Fyter Fest,” “Holiday Bash,” “Homecoming,” “Winter is Coming,” and more act as specialized episodes of the company’s weekly programming and would likely have a home on AEW’s FAST channel.

AEW Pay-Per-Views

AEW has four years worth of pay-per-view events that could populate its FAST channel, though airing them may require some work with its broadcast partners. AEW PPVs are broadcast through the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE and DAZN elsewhere, which can present problems for the companies trying to sell replays. AEW may need to work things out with its partners before airing past PPVs on its FAST channel. However, since Bleacher Report is also owned by WBD, if the FAST channel was done in conjunction with the company, that could be smoothed over easily.

Impact broadcasts its own PPVs through Impact Plus, so it can stream past PPVs on its FAST channel without issues. WWE used to stream its own programming through the WWE Network, but they are now aired domestically on Peacock, so we’re unsure how WWE’s Twitch channel could stream past PPVs without pushback.

Ring of Honor Legacy Content

When Tony Khan secured the rights to Ring Of Honor, it wasn’t just to own the company’s name and the current roster of wrestlers — he also purchased the company’s entire backlog of library content. Khan owns all classic Ring of Honor pay-per-views, weekly TV shows, special events, and more, which makes them all prime offerings for an AEW FAST channel.

Wrestling fans young and old will be able to relive the company’s glory days and see some of the industry’s most popular athletes like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Tyler Black (Seth Rollins), Samoa Joe, Nigel McGuinnes, and more in their prime. The company was founded in 2002, so there is over two decades of programming available.

Current Ring of Honor Content

The only place to watch current ROH content is through the company’s HonorClub program, where users pay $9.99 per month to have access to the Ring of Honor’s upcoming events as well as its archival content. AEW’s FAST Channel could sprinkle some modern Ring of Honor content into the mix in order to entice viewers to sign up for HonorClub. With a weekly show on the horizon, more eyes on the product couldn’t hurt.

Exclusive Content

Lastly, AEW could always produce content just for the FAST channel. Documentaries, top 10 lists, compilations of matches featuring top AEW talent, interviews, AEW Games content, and more could populate the channel while supplementing its archival footage.