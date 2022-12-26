What’s Coming to Disney+ in January 2023, Including ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ ‘Mila in the Multiverse’

The anticipated Season 2 of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” arrives on Disney+ on Jan. 4. The two-episode premiere shows the group navigating a changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Also coming to the streamer is a Brazilian fantasy series “Mila in the Multiverse.” Turning 16, Mila gets an unusual birthday gift: the ability to travel through time and space.

Also, “King Shakir Recycle,” a sci-fi film about aliens appalled by the eco-state of Earth, lands on Jan. 18. Railroad fans can hop aboard “Riding Britain’s Railways” on Jan. 25.

Check out the “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” trailer:

Coming to Disney+:

January 4 The Boonies (Season 1)

Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)

Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5, “Bad Romance”

Willow – Episode 7 January 6 Strangest Bird Alive January 11 Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)

Best in Bridal (Season 1)

Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6)

Evil Genius (Season 1)

My Ghost Story (Season 1)

SuperKitties (Season 1, 11 episodes)

Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6, “Frenemies”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203, “The Solitary Clone”

Willow - Episode 8

