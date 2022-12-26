 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Disney+ in January 2023, Including ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ ‘Mila in the Multiverse’

Fern Siegel

The anticipated Season 2 of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” arrives on Disney+ on Jan. 4. The two-episode premiere shows the group navigating a changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Also coming to the streamer is a Brazilian fantasy series “Mila in the Multiverse.” Turning 16, Mila gets an unusual birthday gift: the ability to travel through time and space.

Also, “King Shakir Recycle,” a sci-fi film about aliens appalled by the eco-state of Earth, lands on Jan. 18. Railroad fans can hop aboard “Riding Britain’s Railways” on Jan. 25.

Check out the “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” trailer:

Coming to Disney+:

January 4

  • The Boonies (Season 1)
  • Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2)
  • Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)
  • Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5, “Bad Romance”
  • Willow – Episode 7

January 6

  • Strangest Bird Alive

January 11

  • Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)
  • Best in Bridal (Season 1)
  • Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)
  • Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6)
  • Evil Genius (Season 1)
  • My Ghost Story (Season 1)
  • SuperKitties (Season 1, 11 episodes)
  • Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming
  • Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6, “Frenemies”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203, “The Solitary Clone”
  • Willow - Episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 4, 2021

The ‘Bad Batch’ of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.

January 18

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 3, 14 episodes)
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 5 episodes)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 episodes)
  • Night Stalkers (Season 1)
  • Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)
  • King Shakir Recycle – Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7, “Point of No Return”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204, “Faster”

January 20

  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Sharkatraz

January 25

  • Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)
  • Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 episodes)
  • Hacking the System (Season 1)
  • Riding Britain’s Railways (Season 1)
  • Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8, “Family Tree”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205, “Entombed”

January 27

  • American Blackout
  • Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
  • T. Rex Autopsy
Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

