What’s Coming to Disney+ in January 2023, Including ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ ‘Mila in the Multiverse’
The anticipated Season 2 of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” arrives on Disney+ on Jan. 4. The two-episode premiere shows the group navigating a changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.
Also coming to the streamer is a Brazilian fantasy series “Mila in the Multiverse.” Turning 16, Mila gets an unusual birthday gift: the ability to travel through time and space.
Also, “King Shakir Recycle,” a sci-fi film about aliens appalled by the eco-state of Earth, lands on Jan. 18. Railroad fans can hop aboard “Riding Britain’s Railways” on Jan. 25.
Check out the “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” trailer:
Coming to Disney+:
January 4
- The Boonies (Season 1)
- Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season 2)
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)
- Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5, “Bad Romance”
- Willow – Episode 7
January 6
- Strangest Bird Alive
January 11
- Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)
- Best in Bridal (Season 1)
- Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6)
- Evil Genius (Season 1)
- My Ghost Story (Season 1)
- SuperKitties (Season 1, 11 episodes)
- Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming
- Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6, “Frenemies”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203, “The Solitary Clone”
- Willow - Episode 8
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The ‘Bad Batch’ of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.
January 18
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 3, 14 episodes)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 5 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 episodes)
- Night Stalkers (Season 1)
- Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)
- King Shakir Recycle – Premiere
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7, “Point of No Return”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204, “Faster”
January 20
- Ocean’s Breath
- Sharkatraz
January 25
- Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)
- Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 episodes)
- Hacking the System (Season 1)
- Riding Britain’s Railways (Season 1)
- Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8, “Family Tree”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205, “Entombed”
January 27
- American Blackout
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- T. Rex Autopsy
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.