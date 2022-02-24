What’s Coming to Disney+ In March 2022, Including ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘West Side Story’
The much-anticipated Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Night” finally debuts on Disney+ in March. It follows Steven Grant — played by stage and screen star Oscar Isaac — a gift-shop employee with a dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. The two identities must learn to cope as they battle a deadly mystery among Egyptian gods. The series co-stars Ethan Hawk.
Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated remake of “West Side Story” arrives on the streamer in March as well. This vibrant movie musical retells the tale of the star-crossed lovers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) amidst the Sharks and the Jets waging war on the streets of Manhattan.
This loving, new approach to the Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim classic stays true to the 1957 Broadway original, while breathing a new, modern life into the updated “Romeo and Juliet” story.
Also hitting the services this month, Pixar’s new animated feature “Turning Red” about a 13-year-old torn between her mother’s insistence on duty and the craziness of adolescence. When her emotions overwhelm her, Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) turns into a giant red panda. This is the first Pixar film helmed by an all-woman team. Sandra Oh voices Mei’s mother.
Coming in March:
March 2
- Brain Games: On The Road - Season 1
- Broken Karaoke - Season 1, 5 episodes
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Season 1, 4 episodes
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 3
- West Side Story
March 4
- Russia’s Wild Tiger
March 9
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 4
- Weekend Family - Season 1
March 11
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
- Turning Red
March 16
- Big City Greens - Season 3, 5 episodes
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir - Season 4, 6 episodes
- Muppet Babies - Season 3, 2 episodes
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends - Season 1, 5 episodes
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 5
March 18
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- More Than Robots
- Step
March 23
- Doc McStuffins (Shorts) - Season 1
- Parallels - Season 1
- The Doc Files - Season 1
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 6
March 28
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
March 30
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo - Season 1
- Moon Knight - Episode 1
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 7
Check out the trailer for “Moon Knight” before it premieres on Disney+ on March 30
