What’s Coming to HBO Max in February 2021, Including ‘Tom & Jerry’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

HBO Max has given viewers an early look at its February 2021 line-up. For a limited time, you can get 20% OFF 6 Months of HBO Max.

The two biggest films to come to HBO Max are theatrical releases “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Feb. 12) and “Tom & Jerry” (Feb. 26). Both movies will be available on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters and available for 31 days.

Viewers will also be able to catch “Aquaman,” season eight of “John Oliver” and the limited series “It’s a Sin,” fill up the shortest month of the year.

To kick off February, the streamer is going the blockbuster route: “Justice League” (animated series), “Man of Steel” and the thriller “The Matrix.” Mike Myers fans will head to the third installment of “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” while cinema buffs will watch the Mike Nichols-directed classic about 1960s ennui: “The Graduate.” And long before transwomen were known in America, one developed a fuel-efficient car in the doc “The Lady and the Dale.”

While the full list of titles is not out yet, we’ll keep you updated here when it is revealed.

Sign Up Now $14.99 / month hbomax.com Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $69.99 (20% OFF) for a Limited Time.

Coming to HBO Max in Feb 2021:

February

Austin Powers in Goldmember (Feb. 1)

The Investigation (Feb. 1)

Justice League (Feb. 1)

Man of Steel (Feb. 1)

The Graduate (Feb. 1)

The Matrix (Feb. 1)

Aquaman (Feb. 5)

The Lady and the Dale

Judas and the Black Messiah (Feb. 12)

Sex and the City (Feb. 12)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Feb. 14)

It’s a Sin (Feb. 18)

Beartown (Feb. 22)

Tom & Jerry (Feb. 26)

Close Enough

There is No I in Threesome

“Judas and the Black Messiah”