What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2023, Including Season 2 ‘How I Met Your Father,’ ‘Koala Man’

The Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” starring Hilary Duff will debut on Jan. 24. The story goes back and forth in time as Sophie explains to her son how she met his father. Duff plays Sophie as a younger woman, while Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) voices the older Sophie relaying the tale in 2050.

Check out the trailer for “How I Met Your Father”:

All eight episodes of “Koala Man” will arrive on the streamer Jan. 9. The animated show’s lead is a middle-aged dad with an obsession for rules and discovering crime in the town of Dapto, Australia. This quiet suburb has its own version of evil — which Koala Man is determined to stamp out! Hugh Jackman leads the voice cast as the offbeat superhero.

Hulu’s upcoming six-part limited docu-series “The 1619 Project” expands on the historical work of the same name by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. It views United States history through the reality of slavery and how Black people have contributed to American culture and our national experience. The series begins on Jan. 28.

New film “Paris, 13th District” follows four young Parisians — three women and a man — who navigate love, sex, and relationships in one of the world’s most romantic cities. The moving, coming Jan. 15, is based on stories by Adrian Tomine.

Coming to Hulu:

January 1

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023”

“The Amazing Race” (Seasons 3-4)

“America’s Next Top Model” (Seasons 15-16)

“Are You the One” (Season 8)

“Beverly Hills 90210” (Seasons 3-4)

“Black Ink Crew” (Seasons 1-2)

“The Challenge” (Season 20)

“CSI: Miami” (Seasons 3-4)

“Jersey Short Family Vacation” (Season 3)

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” (Seasons 6-7)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 2)

“Survivor” (Seasons 40-41)

“Undercover Boss” (Season 6)

“3 Idiotas”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“A League of Their Own”

“A Troll in Central Park”

“Barbarians”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Company You Keep”

“Couples Retreat”

“Dante’s Peak”

“Empire Records”

“Gamer”

Heat”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Home Alone”

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

“Home Alone 3”

“The Internship”

“Irrational Man”

“The King of Comedy”

“Kingdom Come”

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“Little Manhattan”

“The Mummy” (1999)

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”

“One Fine Day”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Predestination”

“The Prestige”

“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”

“Prometheus”

“The Proposal”

“Real Steel”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Snatch”

“Someone Like You”

“Take Shelter”

“This Christmas”

“The Triplets of Belleville”

“Truth”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

“Zeroes and Ones”

“Zombieland”

January 3 “Fantasy Island” (Season 2 Premiere)

“Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia” January 4 “Will Trent” (Series Premiere)

“Bachelor in Paradise” (Seasons 4-5)

“The Bachelorette” (Season 11) January 5 “Death in the Dorms” (Complete Limited Series)

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Series Premiere) January 6 “Bromates” January 7 “House of Darkness”

“Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog” (Season 3 Premiere) January 8 “True Things” January 9 “Koala Man” (Complete Season 1)

Alert” (Series Premiere) January 11 Port Protection Alaska (Season 6 Premiere) January 12 “How I Caught My Killer” (Complete Season 1)

“Riotsville, USA”

“Name That Tune” (Season 3 Premiere) January 13 “The Drop” January 15 “Paris, 13th District”

“Cooks vs. Cons” (Seasons 2-4)

“Cutthroat Kitchen” (Seasons 6 and 15)

“Deadly Women” (Season 14)

“Murder Comes to Town” (Seasons 4-5)

“A Kind of Murder”

