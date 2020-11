What’s Coming to Netflix in December, Including “The Prom’ and ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Leave it to director Ryan Murphy to nab “The Prom,” adapted by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin from their Broadway musical. It’s a clash between big-ego theater people and a girl in the Midwest, who just wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. The feelgood show on Netflix stars Meryl Streep, James Colden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key and Kerry Washington.

Another musical number, “Ma Rainey’s Black Black Bottom,” stars Viola Davis as the great jazz singer and Chadwick Boseman as her guitarist with issues — musical and emotional. Set against the backdrop of a Chicago recording studio in 1927.

What’s Coming To Netflix in December

December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2

Alien Worlds *Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce *Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

December 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (AKA Just Another Christmas)

December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose *Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK *Netflix Film

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

December 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Detention

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island *Netflix Film

The Surgeon’s Cut

December 10

Alice is Borderland

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas (Netflix Film)

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom (Netflix Film)

December 14

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things l

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 l

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

Anitta: Made in Honório (Netflix Original)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper (Netflix Documentary)

Run On (Netflix Original)

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

T- he Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

December 25

Bridgerton

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA (Netflix Film)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)

Equinox (Netflix Original)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

“The Prom”