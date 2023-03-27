What’s Coming to Plex in April 2023: ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Croupier,’ More
Samuel Jackson and John Travolta are hit men with a penchant for philosophical conversations in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” coming to Plex on April 1. The multilayered crime movie, also starring Uma Thurman as a gangster’s wild wife and Bruce Willis as a down-on-his-luck boxer, is a darkly humorous, ultra-violent, and redemptive classic. The film netted Tarantino an Oscar for best original screenplay.
Watch the trailer for “Pulp Fiction”:
Clive Owen’s career was launched in the British neo-noir “Croupier,” directed by Mike Hodges. Owen plays Jack, a brooding writer who begins working as a croupier in a casino and gets drawn into a dangerous plan to rob it. Co-starring Gina McKee, it also arrives the first of next month.
Coming in April:
- 3 Generations
- Alex Rider: Stormbreaker
- American Honey (starts 4/27)
- The Cookout
- Croupier
- Crypto
- Diggers
- Domino: Battle of The Bones
- Don Jon
- Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead
- The Girl Who Got Away
- The Hole In The Ground (starts 4/27)
- Killer Joe
- Mad Money
- Mid90s
- Mirror Mirror (starts 4/24)
- The Perfect Host
- Pulp Fiction
- Remember Me
- The Two Faces Of January
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.