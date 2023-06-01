 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Pluto TV in June: ‘Shaq’s Garage, ‘Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,’ ‘Kinky Boots’

Fern Siegel

This month, free streaming service Pluto TV will premiere the new kids’ animated series “Shaq’s Garage.” The show focuses on the secret adventures of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal’s extraordinary collection of cars, trucks, and other unique vehicles, known as the Shaq Pack. The show will debut on June 5.

The 1994 Australian road comedy “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” was eye-opening at its debut. The movie centers on two drag queens and a transgender woman crossing the Outback en route to a nightclub performance. Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce, and Terence Stamp star in the comedy that helped introduce LGBTQ themes to a mainstream audience. The film arrives on the service on June 1.

Interestingly, that is just one of three movies coming to Pluto in June that have led to a stage musical adaptation. In addition to “Priscilla” is the British comedy “Kinky Boots.” That film’s musical version won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2013 and the “But I’m a Cheerleader” musical premiered in London in 2019 and had a major UK run last year. Of course, “The Birdcage” is also based on the 1973 French play and 1984 Tony-winning Best Musical “La Cage Aux Folles.”

Also, new channels coming to Pluto in June include “The Price is Right: Drew Carey,” “Family Feud” Classics, Totally Teen, and OuttvProud.

TV Shows Coming in June:

June 1

  • Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce
  • National Game Show Day
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars Marathons
  • Vevo ’70s, Vevo ’80s, Vevo Pop, Vevo Latino
  • World Series of Poker (PokerGo channel)

June 5

  • Shaq’s Garage
  • Transformers: Beast Wars
  • Transformers Marathon

Movies Coming in June

June 1

  • The Birdcage
  • In & Out
  • But I’m a Cheerleader
  • Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
  • Kinky Boots
  • I Love You Phillip Morris
  • Broken Hearts Club
  • Wedding Banquet (6/21)
  • Date and Switch (6/14)
  • Viva, Las toninas van al este, Bombal, The Guest (La Visita), Our Lady of the Assassins (La virgen de los sicarios) (Séptimo rate)
