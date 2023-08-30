What’s Coming to Pluto TV in September 2023; ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon, ‘Star Trek’ Day, Game Shows and More

Here’s hoping that “Yellowstone” fans have a comfortable chair this weekend! Paramount’s free streaming servicePluto TV is gearing up to stream the first four seasons of the show on its More TV Drama channel.

Season 1 will start streaming Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Seasons 2 and 3 will begin airing at the same time on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 respectively, and the fourth season will start streaming at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4:

There’s also new content coming to Pluto’s Game Shows channel, with shows like “Pictionary” and “25 Words or Less” debuting there this month. More kids titles will also head to Pluto thanks to the addition of the Nickelodeon Zoom! Zoom! channel, with lightning-fast series like “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and “Top Wing” available.

There are lots of other marathons and themed events coming to Pluto TV this month, and you can check them out below!

Labor Day Weekend Marathons on Pluto TV

Sept. 1-4: “The Twilight Zone” (Classic TV Drama Channel)

“The Twilight Zone” (Classic TV Drama Channel) Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. ET: “Cheers” (Sitcom Legends Channel)

“Cheers” (Sitcom Legends Channel) Sept. 2-4: “America’s Next Top Model” (Pluto TV Competition Channel)

“America’s Next Top Model” (Pluto TV Competition Channel) Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. ET: “HunterxHunter (Anime All Day Channel)

“HunterxHunter (Anime All Day Channel) Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. ET: “Charmed” (Pluto TV Drama Life Channel) Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. ET: “Mountain Men” (Spike Outdoors Channel)

“Mountain Men” (Spike Outdoors Channel) Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. ET: “FBI” (Pluto TV Crime Drama Channel)

“FBI” (Pluto TV Crime Drama Channel) Sept. 4 at 3 a.m. ET: “Reno 911!” (Comedy Central Channel)

“Reno 911!” (Comedy Central Channel) Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. ET: “Sister, Sister”; “Girlfriends,” “Moesha” (BET Her Channel)

“Sister, Sister”; “Girlfriends,” “Moesha” (BET Her Channel) Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET: “Storage Wars: Texas” (Spike Pluto TV Channel)

Movie Marathons on Pluto TV in September

Sept. 1 at 12 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Comedy “Waiting for Guffman”

“Best in Show”

“A Mighty Wind”

“Anger Management”

“Caddyshack”

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Old School”

“Varsity Blues”

“Stripes” Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Romance “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Clueless”

“Mean Girls” Every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Pluto TV Love Stories “She’s The Man,” “Down To You” (Sept. 6)

“Get Over It,” “The Nanny Diaries” (Sept. 13)

“From Prada To Nada,” “Uptown Girls” (Sept. 20)

“Grease 2,” “Moonstruck” (Sept. 27)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off June 11, 1986 After high school slacker Ferris Bueller successfully fakes an illness in order to skip school for the day, he goes on a series of adventures throughout Chicago with his girlfriend Sloane and best friend Cameron, all the while trying to outwit his wily school principal and fed-up sister.

Celebrate Famous Comedy Birthdays in September on Pluto TV

Sept. 3: Maria Bamford Marathon starting at 5 p.m. ET on Stand-Up TV “Maria Bamford: Weakness is the Brand”

“Maria Bamford: The Special Special Special!”

“Comedy Central Presents Maria Bamford” Sept. 4: Whitney Cummings Marathon starting at 7 p.m. ET on Stand-Up TV “Whitney Cummings: I Love You”

“Whitney Cummings: Money Shot” Sept 4: Damon Wayans Marathon starting at 8 p.m. ET on Black Cinema “Blankman”

“Mo’ Money”

“Earth Girls Are Easy”

“I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” Sept. 9: Adam Sandler Marathon on Pluto TV Comedy “Little Nicky”

“Anger Management”

“The Longest Yard” Sept. 21: Bill Murray Marathon on Pluto TV Spotlight “Caddyshack”

“Scrooged”

“Meatballs”

“Stripes”

“Larger Than Life”

Scrooged November 22, 1988 Frank Cross is a wildly successful television executive whose cold ambition and curmudgeonly nature has driven away the love of his life. But after firing staff member Eliot Loudermilk on Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by a series of ghosts who give him a chance to re-evaluate his actions and right the wrongs of his past.

Beam Up with Pluto TV’s ‘Star Trek’ Day

To celebrate the anniversary of the “Star Trek” on Sept. 8, 1966, Pluto is offering top “Star Trek” series and movies all day long on Sept. 8! Highlights include:

All day “Star Trek: The Original Series” marathon on the Star Trek Channel

All day “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” marathon on the More Star Trek Channel

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 3 marathon at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Funny AF Channel

Star Trek Day Special hosted by Jerry O’Connell on Paramount+ Picks Channel