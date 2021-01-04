What’s Coming to ‘Star’? Disney+ Unveils First Set of ‘Star’ Content in Europe

Last month, Disney announced that they would expanding their global footprint with Star as their international streaming service. Outside the U.S., Star will serve as their general entertainment brand. In Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and other markets, Star will be fully integrated into Disney+, accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app.

Now, Disney has unveiled just what you will be able to watch when “Star” launches on February 23rd. The content will differ depending on the market.

The first two Star Originals will be David E. Kelly’s “Big Sky” and “Love, Victor”. The former airs on ABC in the U.S., while the latter is on Hulu.

In the U.K., at launch you will be able to stream the full library of titles like “24”, “Lost”, “Desperate Housewives”, “How I Met Your Mother”, “Prison Break”, “The X-Files”, “Atlanta”, “Black-is”, and the “Die Hard” movie franchise. In Spain, you will also be able to stream “Sons of Anarchy”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal”, and the “Alien” franchise.

With the addition of “Star”, there will now be double amount of content available to watch on Disney+. The titles comes from from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.

Since this is the first time content for adults will be on the service, Disney+ will be updating the app which will require parents to unlock the content on the platform. There will also be additional parental controls where you can limit content based on content ratings and set a PIN to lock content.

With the new content, Continental Europe will see an increase of €2, becoming €8.99. Other regions would see a similar increase (a full list below).

Disney+ New Pricing