What’s Coming to Tubi in March 2022, Including ‘Sister Act,’ ‘Gone Before Her Time’

Coming to Tubi this month are the iconic musical comedies “Sister Act” and “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.” In the first incarnation, Whoopi Goldberg plays Dolores, a singer who witnessed a crime and is forced to hide out with nuns until she can testify in court. The sisters, who want to improve their choir, rely on Dolores — disguised as Sister Mary Clarence — whose clashes with Mother Superior (Maggie Smith) are priceless.

“Sister Act 2” sees Goldberg reprise her role in order to teach teenagers music and save a troubled school. “Sister Act 3” is in development at Disney+.

Also up on Tubi in March is the original music documentary “Gone Before Her Time: When the Music Stopped,” which chronicles four female singers who died too young: Amy (Winehouse), Aaliyah (Dana Haughton), Left Eye (Lopes), and Selena (Quintanilla-Perez).

Also onboard is “Deadly Cheer Mom,” about a high-school cheerleading captain who claims that the nasty, viral videos of her that are being spread around school are fake. The big surprise is just who exactly is behind the cruelty.

Coming in March:

March 1

Action

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

“Constantine”

“Elektra”

“Hancock”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“I Am Legend”

“Jarhead”

“Man on Fire” (2004)

“Mo’ Money”

“Nighthawks”

“Painkiller Jane”

“Revolver” (2005)

“Safe”

“Taken”

“The Tourist”

Black Cinema

“A Low Down Dirty Shame”

“B.A.P.S”

“Brown Sugar”

“Eve’s Bayou”

“Fat Albert”

“I Think I Love My Wife”

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Mr. 3000”

“Our Family Wedding”

“Set It Off”

“Tales From the Hood”

“The Color Purple”

“The Players Club”

“The Sixth Man”

“Thin Line Between Love and Hate”

“Three Can Play that Game”

Comedy

“Bad Company” (2002)

“Big Fat Liar”

“Chai Lai Angels”

“Confessions of a Shopaholic”

“Disaster Movie”

“Dude Where’s My Car?”

“Gigli”

“I Love You Phillip Morris”

“I Spy”

“Legally Blonde”

“Legally Blonde 2”

“Like Mike”

“Metro”

“Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” (2019)

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

“The Bucket List”

“The Heat” (2013)

“The Princess Bride”

“The Sitter” (2011)

“Shallow Hal”

“Sister Act”

“Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit”

“This Means War”

“Unfinished Business”

Drama

“Before and After” (1996)

“Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

“Cast Away”

“Crash”

“Donnie Brasco”

“Driving Miss Daisy”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Field of Dreams”

“Fight Club”

“For Love of the Game”

“Jackie” (2016)

“Lawless”

“Seven Pounds”

“The Fault in our Stars”

“The Impossible”

“The Thin Red Line” (1998)

“Wild” (2014)

Horror

“Anacondas: Trail of Blood”

“Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid”

“Death Link” (March 4)

“Deep Rising”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“It” (1990)

-“Lake Placid 2”

-“Lake Placid 2” “Lake Placid 3”

“Lake Placid: The Final Chapter”

“The Eye”

“Valentine”

Kids & Family

“Even Mice Belong in Heaven” (March 11)

“Marley & Me”

“Ramona and Beezus”

“Robots” (2005)

“The Goonies”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“Alien Resurrection”

“Alien3”

“Bicentennial Man”

“Cellular”

“Con Air”

“Enemy of the State”

“From Hell”

“Future World”

“Green Zone”

“House of Glass” (March 4)

“One Hour Photo”

“Planet of the Apes” (1968)

“Planet of the Apes” (2001)

“Starship Troopers”

“Siberia” (2018)

“Silent Hours” (March 11)

“The Gateway”

“The Recruit”

“Ultraviolet”

“Unfaithful”

“Vice”

March 2

Gone Before Her Time: When the Music Stopped

March 25

Deadly Cheer Mom

TV Shows

“Big Rich Texas”

“Big Rich Atlanta”

“Buck Rogers” (March 15)

“Flip It Like Disick”

“Friday Night Lights” (2006)

“Grady”

“Law & Order: UK” (March 15)

“Malcolm & Eddie”

“Maverick”

“McCloud”

“Notorious” (2016)

“Shades of Blue” (March 15)

“The Steve Harvey Show”

“The Player” (2015)

“The Tick” (2001)

