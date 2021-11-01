What’s New on The Roku Channel in November 2021
The free ad-supported Roku Channel offers a quality list of new movies on its platform this month. Kick back and watch movies like Dude, Where’s My Car? and Pearl Harbor, alongside Oscar winners like The Social Network, Fargo, and Unforgiven. Johnny Depp, Robin Williams, and Britney Spears are some of the many stars coming to Roku this month.
New on the Roku Channel in November 2021:
Comedy
- Annie
- Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
- Dude, Where’s My Car?
- Garfield
- Megamind
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Nation Lampoon’s Thanksgiving Family Reunion
- The House Bunny
- The Other Woman
Action
Drama
- Blow
- Fargo
- It Takes Three
- The Pelican Brief
- A River Runs Through It
- The Sandlot
- Seabiscuit
- The Thin Red Line
- Troy
- Unforgiven
- Where The Wild Things Are
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Locked In
- Taken
- Unstoppable
- Britney Spears: Breaking Free
- The Social Network
- What’s Love Got to Do with It
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Roku Channel
The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 190 live linear streaming channels and more than 40,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.
The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.
Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.