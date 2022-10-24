What’s Streaming on Hulu in November 2022, Including ‘Welcome to Chippendales,’ ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’

Coming to Hulu in November is the incredible true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee. In “Welcome to Chippendales,” Kumail Nanjiani plays the Indian immigrant who founded a male strip club for women and took it to international fame. He envisioned an empire, but what followed, aside from initial success, was sex, drug scandals, and murder. The Hulu original, which will premiere on Nov. 22, co-stars Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Nicola Peltz, Dan Stevens, Juliette Lewis, and more.

Check out the “Welcome to Chippendales” trailer:

Also coming to the streamer next month is the FX drama series “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” which arrives on Nov 17. Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, the eight-episode series is about 40something Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who has decided to start dating when his ex-wife (Clare Danes) suddenly disappears. To determine what happened, he has to take a real look at his troubled marriage. Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody co-star as Toby’s close friends.

If horror fans didn’t get enough scares during Sooky Season, they can enjoy seven installments from the “Saw” franchise, which joins Hulu’s lineup on Nov. 1.

Coming in November:

Nov. 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)

Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Saw Movies The extremely successful horror film series about a mysterious murderer who gives his victims macabre riddles they must solve to earn their freedom. After a surprise debut film success Saw would be made into a multimedia franchise, spawning 7 installments.

Nov. 2 Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw 3D (2010) Nov. 3 Dreaming Walls (2022) Nov. 4 Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

All I Want For Christmas (2022)

Christmas Child (2004)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

Good Neighbor (2022)

Menorah In The Middle (2022)

My Christmas Fiancé (2022)

Noelle (2007)

Passion of the Christ (2004)

Santa Games (2022)

Saving Christmas (2014) Nov. 7 Nektronic (2018) Nov. 8 War Dogs (2016) Nov. 9 All Rise: Season 3A Nov. 10 Warm Bodies (2013) Nov. 11 Code Name Banshee (2022)

First Love (2022)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Pil’s Adventure (2021) Nov. 13 A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Catch the Fair One (2021)

Warm Bodies January 31, 2013 After a zombie becomes involved with the girlfriend of one of his victims, their romance sets in motion a sequence of events that might transform the entire lifeless world.